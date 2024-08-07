Jordan Won't Allow Anyone To Violate Its Airspace, Reaffirms FM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 7 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, said that Jordan won't allow anyone to violate its airspace."Our message is clear to the Iranians and Israelis that we will not be a battleground for anyone and we will not allow anyone to violate our airspace," Safadi told CNN on Wednesday evening.He said, "Our first responsibility towards our people is to protect the of our country and the safety of our people, so our position is that no one should use our airspace and no one should put our people at risk of any projectile to fall over any part of our land and harm our people and this is the position that we have communicated to both the Iranians and the Israelis in unambiguous terms and we will not be a battlefield in a confrontation that will only lead to more destruction and harm and will not end the occupation and will not end the confrontation between Iran and Israel, it is just another round of mutual confrontations in which we will not fall in the middle and will not allow our security and safety to be put in jeopardy."In response to a question, Safadi said that all Jordanians are angry at the continued massacre of the Palestinian people in Gaza and at the measures that undermine and kill the prospects of achieving peace in the West Bank. This is the prevailing feeling in Jordan and in the Arab and Islamic worlds, and I believe it is spreading throughout the entire world.