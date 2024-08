LG UNVEILS NEW THERMA VTM R290 MONOBLOC MODELS WITH ADVANCED COMPRESSOR AT IFA 2024

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG (LG) is unveiling its all-new Therma VTM R290 Monobloc 7- and 9-kilowatt (kW) air-to-water heat pumps (AWHP) at IFA 2024 in Berlin, Germany, from September 6-10. Following the successful launch of the large capacity models (12, 14, 16kW) at last year's IFA, the new Therma V models come with an advanced compressor that unlocks greater efficiency and a more sophisticated design that blends seamlessly into the surroundings.

With the mandatory implementation of Nearly-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEB) standards across Europe,1 AWHPs are gaining popularity for their ability to reduce carbon emissions and handle energy supply uncertainties. For new constructions, medium- and small-capacity models are more suitable, making LG's new 7- and 9 kW models ideal for the European market. Additionally, LG is establishing an Air Solution Research and Development (R&D) Lab in Frankfurt, Germany, to develop high-efficiency heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) solutions tailored to Europe's diverse local climates.

Highly Efficient Operation

Proactively responding to tighter F-gas regulations2 and Europe's preference shifting from traditional boilers to AWHPs, LG has adopted the R290 refrigerant for its Therma V R290 Monobloc. This natural refrigerant boasts a Global Warming Potential (GWP) of 3, far lower than the refrigerants commonly used in heating solutions. With an energy rating of A+++,3 this advanced solution reduces carbon emissions by up to 79 percent compared to conventional boilers by sourcing its energy from heat in the air.4 Customers upgrading to the Therma V can expect to increase their household energy efficiency significantly.5

Therma V AWHP leverages LG's advanced compressor to unlock new levels of energy efficiency and performance in colder climates. The lower positioning of the compression process helps ensure a more stable operation and smaller energy bills, while the system enables a water output of up to 75 degrees Celsius, even when it is minus 15 degrees Celsius outside.

AWHP models operate at a quiet 49 dB(A) at 7kW and 50 dB(A) at 9kW.6,7 LG's Shaft Through structure enhances stability and reduces friction, thereby minimizing noise and vibration, particularly during low-load operation. What's more, the upgraded biomimetic innovations all contribute to the fan's quiet operation.

A More Sophisticated Design

Therma V R290 Monobloc features a sleek one-fan design that effortlessly harmonizes with various home designs and building exteriors. The outer casing of LG's latest AWHP solution uses a sophisticated black tone that complements any color, while the unit's grille features a distinctive wave pattern and understated dark grey finish. Its compact design allows it to fit under most windows without obstructing the view, making it a practical, aesthetically pleasing addition to any property.

Smart and Simple Integration

LG's new AWHPs are designed to seamlessly integrate with various indoor units through simplified installations, enhanced flexibility and customized options – control, hydro and combi units – that cater to different installation environments. The streamlined design guarantees a more efficient, hassle-free set up, while the company's Building Energy Control (BECON) cloud lets the installer or service partner update its firmware remotely, saving time and effort.8 Additionally, the new models offer easy and convenient control and energy monitoring through LG's ThinQTM, creating an integrated Home Energy Platform with Energy Storage System (ESS).

"LG's latest Therma V R290 Monobloc offers Europeans a broader range of capacity options while delivering enhanced performance and user comfort," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "LG will continue leveraging its differentiated competitiveness in high-efficiency energy technologies and key component solutions to offer a product lineup tailored to regional needs."

Attendees can visit LG's booth (Hall 18, Messe Berlin) between September 6 and 10, where they can explore the company's latest energy-efficient innovations for a better life.