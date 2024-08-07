Tourism Minister Says 'High Time To Open Offbeat Places In J&K'

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Praising the beauty of Jammu and Kashmir, Union for and Culture Gajendera Singh Shekhawat Wednesday said that prominent destinations are witnessing congestion and efforts are afoot to promote and showcase offbeat destinations now. He was quick to add that the Centre is committed to provide all-out support to improve road and mobile connectivity besides establishing a proper infrastructure at all virgin tourist destinations.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of an event at the International Centre (ICC) on the banks of Dal Lake here, the Union Minister said that there is no denying the fact that known and prominent tourist destinations are witnessing congestion due to the huge rush of tourists.

“Keeping this in view, there is a dire need to divert both foreign as well as domestic tourists towards virgin and offbeat destinations across the country including J&K,” he said.

In reply to a query that most of the offbeat destinations in Kashmir especially Bangus and Dodhpathri lack proper infrastructure, mobile and road connectivity, he said,“We have asked all states including J&K to come up with the roadmap to improve infrastructure, mobile and road connectivity at offbeat destinations. We are ready for an all-out support to J&K and other states,” the Minister said.

To a query about shortage of tourist guides in J&K, the minister said that the Centre is committed to increase the number of tourist guides in States.“Here, we have started online modules to enhance the skills of guides. We will also conduct new programs for guides including aspiring ones during off season to provide them training. This will also help increase their number,” he said.

About the Bangladesh situation, he said it was unfortunate to see an elected government being toppled there.“We are vigilant and taking all steps to ensure there is no negative impact of the situation on India. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, terrorism is breathing its last and Naxalism has shrunk to just four districts of the country now,” he said.