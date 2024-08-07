SWISS ACTOR/DIRECTOR/ PRODUCER JERRY G. ANGELO SETS SIGHTS ON PREMIERING NEW FILM OBSCURA IN SWITZERLAND

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Actor/Director Jerry G. Angelo

Jerry G. Angelo - Trigger Warning - Netflix

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Swiss actor, director, writer, and producer Jerry G. Angelo (Trigger Warning) is set to captivate European audiences with his latest film, Obscura under his RokitPig production banner.

The multi-talented filmmaker is eager to showcase his in Switzerland, paying homage to his roots and the legacy of Swiss actors. Angelo's families (Eugenio/Badoux) are incredibly proud of him as he looks to bring a new movie to Chur, Switzerland. Angelo has produced seventeen feature films.

Inspired by the iconic Swiss actor Bruno Ganz, Angelo expressed his deep admiration for the legendary figure, stating, "Bruno Ganz's work has always held a special place in my heart. His dedication to his craft and ability to embody diverse characters have been a constant source of inspiration throughout my career. My beautiful mother and grandmother have taught me to be a good person. Through them I know Max and Moritz.”

In Obscura a CIA special operations team, engaged in demolition maneuvers, finds themselves in a deadly confrontation with a fierce biker club. Forced to forge unlikely alliances, they must confront a mysterious creature of unknown origins, pushing them to the brink of survival.

The film also stars Aubrey Trujillo (Coyote Cage), Tyler Gallant (Bring the Law), Adam Dorsey (This Is Us), Emmy Nominated David Bianchi (RZR) and Robert LaSardo (The Mule) among a great cast. Obscura's soundtrack was composed by world-renowned Sacha Chaban (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2 & Get Out.)

In addition to his contributions to the world of film in Hollywood, Jerry G. Angelo hails from the family that owns the Stil Echt clothing brand in Switzerland, further solidifying his connection to the country.

As anticipation builds for the premiere of Obscura audiences can expect an exhilarating cinematic experience reminiscent of box office hits such as Aliens and Predator.

Angelo is represented by The O' Agency and The Wayne Agency (TWA.)

##

Jasmin Espada

Espada PR LLC

+1 818-521-3807

email us here