In Celebration Of India's Independence, India's Youngest Martyr's Story“SARABHA” Worldwide Release Aug 15Th On Cpics.Tv

SARABHA - Worldwide Release on August 15th
True Story of Kartar Singh Sarabha - Young Hero of the Ghadar Movement. Beginnings of India's Freedom Movement from American Soils.
If you dare to dream, then be ready to sacrifice. Sarabha is my dream; Sarabha's dream was freedom. Our freedom.”
SARABHA
Written and Directed by Kavi Raz
Streaming on Cpics from August 15th, 2024
In Celebration of India's Independence, India's youngest martyr's story“SARABHA” will have its worldwide digital release August 15th on Cpics OTT Platform. True Story of Kartar Singh Sarabha - Young Hero of the Ghadar Movement. Beginnings of India's Freedom Movement from American Soils.
Kartar Singh Sarabha paid with his life for India's freedom, hanged by the British rulers at the age of 19 years.
From the award-winning, world-renowned director of the hit film“The Black Prince,” Kavi Raz. After enjoying a successful worldwide theatrical release, Sarabha now comes to the digital world via Cpics.
Quote from Kavi Raz:
About the Film
Epic, Heroic Untold True Story of India's First Independence Movement That Spanned Several Continents Across the Globe
The Ghadar Movement, as the very youthful Kartar Singh Sarabha, one of the leaders of the party, wrote in the first issue of their newspaper:
"Today there begins 'Ghadar' in foreign lands, but in our country's tongue, a war against the British Raj.”
Key Excerpts from the Movement:
“What is our name? Ghadar.”
“What is our work? Ghadar.”
“Where will this Ghadar (Revolution) take place?.......In India.”
“The time will soon come when rifles and blood will take the place of pens and ink."
Historical Context:
The Ghadar Movement was launched in the USA in 1913, in Astoria, Oregon, aiming to free India from British rule.
Over 8,000 men, mostly Punjabis, traveled back to India to fight for its freedom.
Many were killed, jailed for life in the dreaded prison known as Kalla Pannee, or hanged mercilessly.
Central Character:
Kartar Singh Sarabha, an aspiring aeronautical engineer who studied at Berkeley University, became a forceful voice against the British and was hanged in Lahore Central Jail at 19 years and two months old.
His sacrifice inspired Shaheed Bhagat Singh to fight for India's freedom.
Starring:
Japtej Singh (Young Milkha from Bhaag Milkha Bhaag)
Kavi Raz
Mukul Dev
Malkeet Rauni
Mahabir Bhullar
Jaspinder Cheema
Kanwar Garewal
Jasbir Jassi
Malkiat Meet
Film Length: 137 minutes
Language: Punjabi
Genre: Period Drama
OTT Platform:
About Kavi Raz
Kavi Raz is an internationally recognized, award-winning actor, writer, and director who previously gave us the much-loved and honored film The Black Prince. With over 50 international awards and appearances in over 250 TV shows, films, and major plays, Kavi became the first South Asian/Middle Eastern actor to appear as a regular on a Hollywood TV series, St Elsewhere. Breaking barriers in the early eighties, he has worked with international stars such as Denzel Washington, David Morris, Howie Mandel, Kiefer Sutherland, and Bollywood icons like Shabana Azmi, Sanjeev Kumar, and Akshay Kumar. Kavi divides his time between Hollywood and Bollywood projects as an actor, writer, and director.
Production Company
Kavi Raz Studios
A full-fledged production company engaged in producing Hollywood, Bollywood (Hindi Cinema), and Pollywood (Punjabi Cinema) films for the worldwide market. Located in Los Angeles, the studio houses shooting stages and full post-production facilities. Hollywood's hit and award-winning series Ray Donovan has been shot extensively at Kavi Raz Studios.
