MARPAI REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Marpai,

Inc. ("Marpai" or the "Company") (OTCQX: MRAI ),

a company, which operates as a national Third-Party Administrator (TPA) through its subsidiaries and is transforming the $22 billion TPA by offering affordable, intelligent, healthcare solutions to self-funded employer plans, announced results for the second quarter of 2024. The Company expects to hold a webcast to discuss the results on August 8, 2024.

Net revenues were approximately $7.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, down $2.9 million, or 28% lower year over year, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Operating expenses were $14.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 (including a charge for the impairment of goodwill and intangibles of $7.6 million), higher by $3.4 million, or 32% higher year over year compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Operating loss was $12.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, higher by $5.0 million, or 69% higher year over year compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Net loss was $13.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, higher by $5.5 million, or 72% higher year over year compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023. Basic and diluted earnings per share were ($1.23) for the three months ended June 30, 2024, down ($0.13) per share year over year compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023.

"The Company continues to show progress towards our goal of profitability," said Damien Lamendola, Chief Executive Officer of Marpai. "Additionally, our new sales team has been hitting the pavement and have set up a strong sales pipeline for Q1 2025 which we expect we will highlight after the third quarter."

John Powers, Marpai President commented, "The Marpai operations team has executed on our performance actions. Our customer service metrics and claim processing key process indicators (KPIs) have seen tremendous improvement year over year. Moreover, our clients and potential clients have recognized the impact of our Marpai Saves initiatives which drive down the overall cost of healthcare benefits."

Marpai expects to host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 8, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET to review the Company's operational and financial highlights for its second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (800)-836-8184 for domestic callers or +1-646-357-8785 for international callers, or via webcast:

About Marpai, Inc.

Marpai, Inc. (OTCQX: MRAI ) is a technology platform company which operates subsidiaries that provide TPA and value-oriented health plan services

to employers that directly pay for employee health benefits. Primarily competing in the $22 billion TPA sector serving self-funded employer health plans representing over $1 trillion in annual claims. Through its Marpai Saves initiative, the Company works to deliver the healthiest member population for the health plan budget. Operating nationwide, Marpai offers access to leading provider networks including Aetna and Cigna and all TPA services. For more information, visit

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "guidance," "may," "can," "could", "will", "potential", "should," "goal" and variations of these words or similar expressions. For example, the Company is using forward looking statements when it discusses the Q1 2025 sales pipeline and the expected timing of its highlighting of its pipeline. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect

Marpai's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from Marpai's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business. Except as required by law, Marpai does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

More detailed information about Marpai and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in Marpai's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at

