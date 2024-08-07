Timken Adds Todd Leombruno, Parker Hannifin Executive VP And CFO, To Its Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR ;

), a global leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, today announced the appointment of Todd M. Leombruno to its Board of Directors. The election will bring The Timken Company Board to 11 members.

Todd Leombruno

Leombruno has served as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Parker Hannifin Corp., a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies, since 2021. He started his career with Parker Hannifin in 1993 and progressed through various accounting and finance roles of increasing responsibility during his more than 30-year career with the company.

"Todd brings significant financial and executive leadership skills to our Board," said John M. Timken, Jr., Chairman of the Board. "His deep knowledge of industrial markets and experience in the manufacturing and engineering sectors will be a great asset as we continue to advance our strategy. We welcome Todd and look forward to his contributions as we build on our global leadership in engineered bearings and industrial motion."



Leombruno will serve as a member of the Board's Audit and Nominating and Corporate Governance committees. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Ohio University and an MBA from Case Western Reserve University.

