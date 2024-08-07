Medina Estate: The Bridge That Will Connect The Future With The Present

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Aug 7, 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Medina Estate, an innovative startup committed to transforming the sector, proudly announces its official launch. With the aim of democratizing real estate investments and making them more accessible, secure and transparent, Medina Estate is leveraging cutting-edge blockchain to revolutionize the market.

The project will be developed in the United Arab Emirates, a center of economic growth and development. Medina Estate will focus on tokenizing high-yield properties, offering new investment opportunities that are safer, faster and more reliable. Investors will be able to diversify their portfolios with real estate in one of the most dynamic regions in the world with minimal investment.

Mission and Vision of the project

Medina Estate's mission is to make real estate investments more accessible to anyone looking to diversify their portfolio. The company offers the opportunity to invest in properties mainly located in Dubai, the capital of innovation and development, where real estate is highly profitable.

Medina Estate's vision is to become the number one real estate agent in Dubai, establishing an innovative message in the sector and connecting the future with the present. By taking advantage of the advantages of blockchain technology, Medina Estate ensures security and transparency in each transaction.

One of Medina Estate's most notable innovations is MEDINA PAY, an international debit card that allows investors to use their funds at more than 45 million establishments worldwide, providing instant liquidity for their real estate investments.

Additionally, Medina Estate will launch its marketplace, MEDINA MARKET, where investors will be able to buy and sell fractional units of properties. The marketplace will have its own utility token called $MED, which will be the cryptocurrency that drives the ecosystem. Integrated with a vast artificial intelligence system, this marketplace will allow the evaluation of a wide range of properties, from luxury apartments to high-performance commercial spaces, offering a highly secure and efficient platform for all transactions.

Medina will soon announce its pre-sale, which will occur in three stages:

A seed round for institutions.A private round for community members.A public round conducted with a pioneering company in Web3 project launches and incubators, available to everyone.

The dates are not yet confirmed but in a dialogue with the CEO and founder of MEDINA ESTATE, Valentino Ricci, he said:“We are working to cover all the developments and security measures before the launch, which we have as a probable date in the first fortnight of the month of August, after having successfully completed all audits of our token, our priority is our users”.

About MEDINA ESTATE:

Medina Estate, a fintech startup, is transforming real estate investments through its tokenized property marketplace, leveraging blockchain and artificial intelligence for secure and transparent transactions. Focused on high-yield properties in Dubai, the platform allows minimal investments for portfolio diversification. The project is also developing the MEDINA PAY debit card for instant liquidity and MEDINA MARKET for trading fractional property units.

