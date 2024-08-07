Oahu Staple Windward Auto Group To Become First Hawaiian Dealer To Sell Always E-Bikes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KANEOHE, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Windward Auto Group, headed by Hawaii's Dealer for the People Jerry“V” Romano, has agreed to become the first car dealership in Hawaii to add Always electric bikes to its lineup. Always Bikes will be sold at Jerry V's Auto Group under the new Jerry V's Island E-Bikes brand. The new dealership will kick off with its inaugural e-bike ride and drive on August 17 at 11:00 am at Jerry V's Windward Dodge Chrysler Jeep RAM on Kahuhipa St. and invites all for a day of family fun, food, and test rides. The dealership will also be raffling off a free e-bike on the day that one lucky event attendee will take home.“We're so excited to be adding Always e-bikes to our lineup of vehicles,” said Jerry V of Jerry V's Auto Group.“We pride ourselves as an auto group that is for the people, and to accomplish that we have to grow with the needs of our people. E-Bikes are growing in popularity every year, and we want to offer our customers the best e-bikes possible.”“Jerry V's Auto Group is a perfect partner to help bring e-bikes and e-mobility to the islands. There aren't many local business owners with a reputation as stellar as Jerry's,” said Dave Boyle, President of Always Bikes.“I know he's the perfect leader we need to reach the community.”E-Bikes have been immensely popular abroad, especially across Europe and Asia. Their popularity is also on the rise throughout the U.S. as Americans develop a growing interest in electric vehicles.“People travel from far and wide to see the beauty of Hawaii,” added Jerry Romano.“I think it's great that we're adding transportation opportunities to our showroom that will help locals preserve the beauty of our home. We think our clientele will be excited about it, and we're expecting a big turnout on August 17.”Always Bikes offers a premium, no-maintenance, affordable e-bike line for all lifestyles, whether that be a folding bike for day-to-day commuting, a cargo bike for a day of shopping, or an off-roading model ideal for exploring the great outdoors. For more on Always Bikes and this new partnership and to sign-up for a test ride, head to:

