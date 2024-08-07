President Ilham Aliyev Signs Order Establishing Forensic Examination Council
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed
an order to establish the Forensic Examination Council, which will
operate on a consultative basis.
The order aims to enhance public management and regulation in
forensics, ensure that forensic activities align with international
standards, develop and promote common standards, and improve human
resource capacity in the field.
According to the presidential order, the Minister of Justice of
the Republic of Azerbaijan will serve as the Chair of the council.
The council's members include the Deputy Ministers of Internal
Affairs, Defense, and Health, as well as the Deputy Chairs of the
State Security Service, the Supreme Court, the Prosecutor General,
and the Presidium of the Bar Association.
