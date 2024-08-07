عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Signs Order Establishing Forensic Examination Council

President Ilham Aliyev Signs Order Establishing Forensic Examination Council


8/7/2024 3:12:46 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to establish the Forensic Examination Council, which will operate on a consultative basis.

The order aims to enhance public management and regulation in forensics, ensure that forensic activities align with international standards, develop and promote common standards, and improve human resource capacity in the field.

According to the presidential order, the Minister of Justice of the Republic of Azerbaijan will serve as the Chair of the council. The council's members include the Deputy Ministers of Internal Affairs, Defense, and Health, as well as the Deputy Chairs of the State Security Service, the Supreme Court, the Prosecutor General, and the Presidium of the Bar Association.

MENAFN07082024000195011045ID1108529016


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search