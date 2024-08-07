President Ilham Aliyev Signs Order Establishing Forensic Examination Council

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to establish the Forensic Examination Council, which will operate on a consultative basis.

The order aims to enhance public management and regulation in forensics, ensure that forensic activities align with international standards, develop and promote common standards, and improve human resource capacity in the field.

According to the presidential order, the of Justice of the Republic of Azerbaijan will serve as the Chair of the council. The council's members include the Deputy Ministers of Internal Affairs, Defense, and Health, as well as the Deputy Chairs of the State Security Service, the Supreme Court, the Prosecutor General, and the Presidium of the Bar Association.