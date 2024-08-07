Helicopter Crashes In Nepal, All Onboard Killed

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Aug 7 (KUNA) -- Five people including four Chinese nationals and a pilot were killed after a helicopter crashed in Shivapuri National Park in Nuwakot of Nepal on Wednesday.

The Kathmandu Post of Nepal said quoting Nepal spokesperson Dan Bahadur Karki that all five onboard the helicopter have been killed.

Spokesperson of Tribhuvan International Airport Subash Jha said Air Dynasty chopper 9N-AJD crashed after taking off from Kathmandu at 1:54 PM local time for Syaprubesi in Rasuwa.

The crash site is located at Suryachour of Nuwakot, near Kathmandu, the spokesperson said. (end)

