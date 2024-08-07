Jordan-Iraq Joint Committee Convenes To Bolster Economic Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 7 (Petra) – The Jordanian-Iraqi Joint Committee, in its 30th session held in Amman on Wednesday, led by of Industry, Trade, and Yousef Shamali and his Iraqi counterpart Khaled Al-Najm, reached several agreements to enhance bilateral cooperation, particularly in economic sectors.The committee, which commenced its meetings at the technical level on Tuesday and continued at the ministerial level today, achieved significant outcomes reflecting the commitment of both countries to strengthen their relations and review past agreements.Shamali expressed hope for future sessions to be conducted under more stable regional and global conditions, emphasizing the necessity of a dynamic and flexible approach to ensure the resilience of economic sectors. He highlighted the strategic importance of economic cooperation between Jordan and Iraq, citing historical ties, geographical proximity, and mutual interests.Shamali underscored the significance of forward-looking economic planning, referencing Jordan's Economic Modernization Vision and Iraq's Vision 2030. These initiatives aim to achieve diverse, comprehensive, and sustainable national economies.The Minister stressed the importance of integrated partnerships, highlighting key projects such as the electrical interconnection and the economic estate. He called for measures to facilitate the flow of goods and services between the two countries, aiming to enhance economic relations and protect their economies from regional and global shocks.Shamali also welcomed the resumption of meetings for Iraq's accession to the World Trade Organization, emphasizing Jordan's full support for Iraq's membership.Al-Najm emphasized the need to follow up on the committee's agreements by forming a joint follow-up team. He noted Iraq's intention to establish complementary economic relations with Jordan, citing progress in the electrical interconnection project and the economic city.He pointed out that the geography of the joint economic estate presents both challenges and opportunities, calling for efforts to remove obstacles and accelerate development. He encouraged Jordanian investors to explore opportunities in Iraq, particularly given the improving security situation.Al-Najm addressed the regional challenges, including the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, underscoring the importance of enhancing trade and investment between Jordan and Iraq in response to these crises.The committee discussed various topics related to bilateral cooperation in areas such as commerce, investment, industry, transportation, energy, agriculture, media, and customs. They also explored tripartite cooperation with Egypt to achieve industrial integration and stimulate private sector partnerships.The committee concluded by signing the minutes of the meetings.Khalil Haj Tawfiq, Chairman of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce, highlighted the need for an Iraqi database to facilitate investment and trade. Fathi Jaghbir, Chairman of the Jordan Chamber of Industry, reviewed challenges facing product exchange and investment based on bilateral agreements.On the sidelines, Shamali and Al-Najm held a bilateral discussion session, emphasizing the importance of translating agreements into tangible outcomes. The General Assembly of the Iraqi-Jordanian Company for Industry, jointly owned by the Jordanian and Iraqi governments, also met to discuss the economic estate project and investment plans.