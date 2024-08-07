LIVE FROM THE RED CARPET: HANNA OLIVAS & FENIX TV COVER THE EMMYS + HOST CELEBRITY GIFTING SUITE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hanna Olivas

FENIX TV TO COVER THE EMMYS AND HOST CELEBRITY GIFTING SUITE

- Hanna OlivasLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Emmys first debuted in 1949, in the heart of Hollywood's golden age. Picture it: stars shimmering under the lights, celebrating the best in television. From that moment on, it became our red-carpet rendezvous, a night where creativity and talent steal the show. FENIX TV wants to give a behind-the-scenes look with their segment, The Exclusive Story of the Emmys: A Personal Perspective.Highly anticipated by media mogul Hanna Olivas, The Emmy Awards are scheduled for Sunday, September 15th to premiere live on ABC. Hanna is set to make a grand entrance on the red carpet for coverage. "As a passionate advocate for women's empowerment and storytelling, I'm incredibly excited to cover the Emmys this year. It's not just about the glitz and glamour; it's about celebrating the incredible journeys of those who inspire us through their craft. This opportunity feels like a dream come true, blending my love for media and my mission to amplify women's voices,” Hanna says.As a woman born and bred in the entertainment industry originally starting out as a celebrity makeup artist, Olivas went on to become a powerhouse name in media with a soulful purpose to empower women. Her media companies, She Rises Studios and FENIX TV, are co-owned with her daughter, Adriana, and together the two give women a voice through books, magazines, podcasts, and collective events.“For me, as a woman in the entertainment industry, the Emmys symbolize empowerment. They showcase not just talent, but diversity and inclusion-voices and faces from all walks of life sharing their truths. It's about paving the way for future generations of dreamers and creators,” Hanna describes. The Emmys celebrate these storytellers-the writers, actors, directors, and visionaries-who bring those stories to life. They're our guides through laughter and tears, shining a spotlight on issues that matter and moments that resonate.Prior to her red-carpet coverage on Sunday, her company FENIX TV will host the Celebrity Gifting Suite on Friday, September 13, 2024, at the Videre Rooftop Kimpton Wilshire Hotel. The red-carpet VIP gifting suite will wine and dine household names in media, celebrities, influencers, and LA's prestigious entertainment industry. Select LA A-listers will be gifted luxury spa packages, luxury golf packages, skincare, makeup, handbags, shoes, sunglasses, sleepwear, candles, journals, swimwear, and even luxe vacations to Greece and Paris.We exclusively invite press, media, and LA celebrity A-listers to join us as our guest for the FENIX TV Celebrity Gifting Suite as we kick off the Emmy Awards in style, and celebrate the magic of television.For media coverage, inquiries, and to be added to our guest list please contact:Charissa Lauren, Publicity Partner with FENIX TV, She Rises StudiosE: ...P: (412)565-9838###

