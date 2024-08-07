Flottweg Highlights Decanter And Separator Centrifuges At The World Brewing Congress

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Flottweg's highly efficient beer centrifuges meet the specific requirements of breweries while optimizing the entire process for maximum yields with the utmost level of quality.

To meet increasing production demands, Flottweg's decanter centrifuge helps craft brewers boost yields alongside the already successful separator centrifuge.

- Christian Pettit, Flottweg

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Using a decanter separator in your brewing processes can provide up to a two-digit higher cold block yield with dry hopping and about a 10% increase in yield per fermenter. Decanters provide unmatched recovery rates from hops, as well as additional recovery from yeast sediment, herb-, fruit-, peanut butter, and other additions to the fermenter. This leads to lower effluent charges and wastewater costs, especially in larger cities.

Flottweg decanter centrifuges provide significantly smoother operation of downstream clarifiers with less discharges, better clarification, and higher capacity. Save more beer and profit from going down the drain.

To meet increasing production demands, Flottweg Separation Technology's decanter centrifuge is helping craft brewers boost yields alongside the already successful (and widely used) separator centrifuge. This cutting-edge equipment will be showcased at the World Brewing Congress on August 17-20, 2024, in Minneapolis, MN.

“The art of brewing has always focused around purity, cost effectiveness, and ultimately, taste and aroma,” explained Christian Pettit, a Flottweg subject matter expert.“Our customers combine all of these aspects using state-of-the-art separation technology by Flottweg.”

Separator centrifuges bring speed and efficiency to the filtration process . After fermentation is complete, the beer is pumped to the centrifuge to be clarified. The product enters the centrifuge, spreading out into many thin layers. The centrifugal force expels the solids to the edge of the bowl.

The Soft Shot technology quietly ejects the separated solids which are sent down the drain or to a pump for disposal. Meanwhile, the clarified liquid flows from the disk stack to a pairing disk, where it is discharged from the centrifuge via a centripetal pump to a brite beer tank. From there it is ready for packaging.

Flottweg decanter centrifuges are used to process the hop sludge from the tank bottoms that would otherwise be dumped. Decanter centrifuges are capable of separating liquid from very heavy solids concentrations. The beer is recovered from the solids and returned to the tank while the dewatered waste is sent to a container for disposal.

The process removes large amounts of solids from the wastewater effluent, as well as taking a considerable load off of the downstream equipment while increasing the overall yield of each fermenter. The brewers are left with a tank full of product that has very little solids left and is ready for clarification/filtration.



