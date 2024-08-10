Qatar Chamber Encourages Entrepreneurship In Health Sector

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Chamber has called for promoting entrepreneurship and innovation among the youth.

This came in a it has organized in collaboration with the Young Entrepreneurs Club (under the umbrella of the of Sports and Youth) under the title 'Entrepreneurship in Sector'.

President of the Youth Entrepreneurs Club, Dr. Ibrahim Khalid Al Sulaiti underscored the workshop's significance, noting that it came within the framework of the Memo of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Club and the Chamber this year, aiming to enhance cooperation in entrepreneurship.

Dr. Al Sulaiti stressed the importance of entrepreneurship in the health and sports sectors, pointing to the need to adopt non-traditional and advanced entrepreneurial projects in these fields that achieve greater popularity.

The workshop addressed several topics including healthy food, the role of healthy nutrition, the importance of balance between food groups, the dangers of fast food.