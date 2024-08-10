UN Condemns Iran's Execution Surge

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Volker Türk, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, has condemned the execution of 29 individuals in Iran, labeling it as“concerning.”

The United Nations reported on Friday, August 9, that Türk emphasized that half of these executions in Iran were related to drug-related offences.

The Iranian Human Rights Organization announced on Wednesday, August 7, that 29 individuals, including two Afghan citizens, were executed in the Qezel Hesar and Karaj prisons.

Türk expressed deep concern over the swift executions and highlighted that since the beginning of this year, at least 345 individuals, including 15 women, have been executed in Iran.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights voiced his concerns about the lack of adherence to fair trial standards in many of these executions in Iran. He added that several executions were carried out without informing the families or legal representatives of the prisoners.

The report from the Iranian Human Rights Organization mentioned that the executed individuals were citizens from various countries, including Iran, Afghanistan, Balochistan, Kurdistan, and Iraq. They were executed for various crimes, including murder, drug trafficking, and rape.

This UN official also emphasized that minorities, including Kurds, Arabs, and Balochs, are disproportionately affected by executions in Iran.

Previously, the Iranian Human Rights Organization reported that in the first seven months of this year, 300 individuals, including 20 Afghan citizens, were executed in Iran.

Meanwhile, numerous human rights organizations have consistently condemned the executions in Iran and have repeatedly called for an end to this practice. These actions raise serious concerns about the fairness and transparency of the judicial process in Iran, particularly in cases involving vulnerable minority groups.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram