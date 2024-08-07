Kuwait Defense Minister Calls For Alert Given Regional Status Quo

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 7 (KUNA) -- It would behoove Kuwait's to remain "alert" given the current developments around the wider region, Frist Deputy Prime and Defense Minister Fahad Yousef said on Wednesday.

Kuwait's leaders "firmly back" all measures taken by the military to ensure national security and stability, Sheikh Fahad, also minister of interior, was quoted as saying during talks with senior defense officials, which underlined the need for cooperation across state bodies to bring these efforts to fruition.

The talks also looked into major plans and initiatives in store within the military, according to an army statement. (end)

