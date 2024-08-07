Kuwait Defense Minister Calls For Alert Given Regional Status Quo
Date
8/7/2024 10:05:05 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Aug 7 (KUNA) -- It would behoove Kuwait's armed forces to remain "alert" given the current developments around the wider region, Frist Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister sheikh Fahad Yousef Al-Sabah said on Wednesday.
Kuwait's Political leaders "firmly back" all measures taken by the military to ensure national security and stability, Sheikh Fahad, also minister of interior, was quoted as saying during talks with senior defense Ministry officials, which underlined the need for cooperation across state bodies to bring these efforts to fruition.
The talks also looked into major plans and initiatives in store within the military, according to an army statement. (end)
hmd
MENAFN07082024000071011013ID1108527789
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.