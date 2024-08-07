Jennifer Garner Makes An Elektra Superhero Smoothie In Costume

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Aug 7 (IANS) Jennifer Garner, who played Elektra for the first time in 19 years in 'Deadpool & Wolverine', is sharing her secrets to how superheroes stay in shape.

The actress recently took to her Instagram and shared a which is a part of her 'Pretend Cooking Show' series, reports People magazine.

She wrote in the caption,“Elektra Smoothie. A great and filling way for all superheroes - cape wearing or not - to start their day.”

As per 'People', in the clip, the Marvel star was dressed in character in what appeared to be a man-made cave on set as she mixed a perfect blend of nutrients starting with protein powder and a handful of spinach.

The ingredients appeared in text on the screen as she continued to mix, but Garner also shared her recipe in the caption:“1 serving protein powder, 1 Tbsp ground flaxseed, 1 Tbsp chia seeds, 1 Tbsp almond butter (if no one's looking I use extra), 1 cup almond milk, handful of fresh spinach, handful of ice [and a] small handful of berries (please see almond butter, also true here).”

She credited clinical nutritionist, celebrity health coach and best-selling author Kelly LeVeque in the caption of the post for helping her with the special mix. The Daredevil alum showed her process every step of the way, and was sure to warn others before introducing loud sound by yelling,“Blender”.

Once the smoothie was near completion, Garner gave it a final manual mixing using one of her sais (a pointed melee weapon originating from Okinawa that is utilised in Okinawan kobudo, ninjutsu, and southern Chinese martial arts). She also did a taste test using the sai as a spoon.