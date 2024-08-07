America accuses man with supposed relations to Iran in foiled killing scheme

(MENAFN) The United States Department of Justice has filed charges against Asif Merchant, a Pakistani national allegedly connected to Iran, in relation to an attempted plot to assassinate a United States politician or officials. According to the Justice Department, Merchant, aged 46, purportedly sought recruits within the United States to carry out the assassination as retaliation for the 2020 killing of Iran's top commander, Qassem Soleimani, by the United States military.



Attorney General Merrick Garland emphasized the Justice Department's ongoing efforts to counter Iran's persistent attempts to seek retribution against American officials. While court documents do not specify the intended targets of the plot, the criminal complaint details Merchant's discussions with a confidential informant regarding security arrangements around one potential target.



Avraham Moskowitz, Merchant's legal representative, has not provided a response to media inquiries about the case. The Iranian mission to the United Nations in New York, in a statement to Reuters, denied any knowledge of the matter and underscored that such actions would contradict Iran's official policy of pursuing legal channels against Soleimani's killers.



The foiled plot was uncovered through law enforcement efforts, as an individual contacted by Merchant in April alerted authorities and subsequently became a confidential informant. Alongside the assassination plan, Merchant allegedly discussed intentions to steal documents from one target and organize protests within the United States.



The Justice Department spokesperson declined to offer further details at this time, indicating ongoing legal proceedings related to the case.

