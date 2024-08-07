International Holding Company reveals strong financial growth for first half of 2024

(MENAFN) International Holding Company, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, has announced impressive results for the first half of 2024. The company reported net profits of AED 12.3 billion (approximately USD3.35 billion), marking an 18 percent increase compared to the same period last year. This significant growth underscores the company's strong financial performance and highlights its successful strategies over the past year.



The company's revenue also saw a remarkable surge, reaching AED 41.7 billion (USD11.4 billion) in the first half of 2024, which represents a 46 percent increase year-on-year. This exceptional revenue growth is attributed to the robust performance across several key sectors, including real estate and construction, marine and dredging works, hospitality and entertainment, and technology. The expansion of the company’s asset portfolio and the effectiveness of its operational strategies have been pivotal in driving this upward trend.



The substantial increase in both profits and revenue reflects the company’s sustainable growth momentum and the positive impact of its diversified business operations. The results not only demonstrate the strength and resilience of International Holding Company’s core sectors but also highlight its successful adaptation and strategic investments that have contributed to its impressive financial achievements.



