Media To Shape Oil Industry Future - Kuwaiti Officials

By Nasser Al-Ajmi

SALALAH, Aug 7 (KUNA) -- Media plays a vital role in shaping the future of the oil and natural industries through clarifying and promoting policies for experts and the masses, said a number of Kuwaiti officials on Wednesday.

Speaking on the sideline of the Fifth GCC Media Forum held in Salalah city, Dhofar governorate in the Sultanate of Oman, Kuwait's Oil Undersecretary Nimr Fahad Al-Malek told KUNA that the Forum aimed at spreading awareness on the importance of in the GCC and the world.

He added that the Forum, held under the slogan "Petroleum Media for the Gulf Countries... Enabling Communication and Enhancing Understanding," would help build bridges of cooperation between the Gulf region and the world.

The Kuwaiti official noted that the forum focuses on the role of media in bolstering the oil and natural gas industries' development especially within the frame of boosting national economies.

He revealed that the Forum included several functions to exchange expertize and dialogue amongst participants.

Meanwhile, the Director of Public Relations and Petroleum Media at the Ministry of Oil, Sheikha Tamadhur Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah affirmed that media had a role in shaping public opinion, stressing that under the current circumstances, it was necessary to establish a deeper understanding of challenges facing GCC economies.

On the Forum; held every two years, the Kuwaiti official reiterated the media event was essential, creating a platform to exchange views and opinion amongst oil and media experts.

Challenges of the oil industry would be highlighted during the event, she said, adding that energy transformation, decreasing emissions, and other prominent issues would be on the table of discussions.

The Forum, which concludes tomorrow, witnesses the participation of government officials, experts, media personnel, and several figures interested in the energy domain. (end)

