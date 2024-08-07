Suspected far-right rioters appear in court as UK prepares for more violence

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, suspected far-right rioters appeared in British courts as the UK prepared to deploy 6,000 specialist officers to manage the country’s worst unrest in over a decade. The disturbances, which have lasted a week, were triggered by misinformation spread online about the murder of three children in a mass stabbing.



Almost 400 individuals have been arrested, with 100 facing charges in connection to the violence. Prime Keir Starmer was set to chair his second emergency meeting of the day, as police forces nationwide brace for potential further violence. The unrest, described as the worst since the 2011 London riots, has prompted several countries to issue travel warnings for the UK.



The rioting has involved demonstrators hurling bricks and flares at police, burning vehicles, and attacking mosques and hotels used as accommodations for asylum seekers. In response, Starmer, a former chief state prosecutor, has pledged to ensure swift justice, with numerous suspects appearing in court on Tuesday and some entering guilty pleas.



Among those convicted, a 19-year-old was sentenced to two months in prison, marking the first imprisonment related to the unrest. Additionally, a man was found guilty of assaulting a police officer outside an asylum-seeker hotel in Rotherham, while a 15-year-old boy admitted to violent disorder in Liverpool after being identified from a TikTok video. A man in Leeds was also convicted for posting inflammatory remarks on Facebook aimed at inciting racial hatred.

