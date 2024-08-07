Kazbegi By Klax Wins Silver In A' Building Industry Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kazbegi

Klax's Kazbegi Slab Recognized for Excellence in Building Materials and Components Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The esteemed A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of building components design, has announced Klax as a Silver winner for their exceptional work, "Kazbegi," in the Building Materials and Construction Components Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the significance of Klax's innovative design within the Building Components industry, positioning it as a noteworthy achievement in the realm of design excellence.The Silver A' Building Materials and Construction Components Design Award holds particular relevance for industry professionals and potential customers alike. By aligning with current trends and advancing industry standards, Kazbegi demonstrates its practical benefits for users, stakeholders, and the Building Components sector as a whole. This recognition underscores the design's utility, innovation, and potential to inspire future advancements in the field.Kazbegi stands out in the market through its unique fusion of Italian design aesthetics and cutting-edge technology. Collaborating with top Italian design agency Tecnografica, Klax has crafted a porcelain slab that embodies elegance, luxury, and extreme tension. The design incorporates Klax's patented Real Stone texture approach, utilizing imported Spanish Torrecid ink and advanced 18-channel 3D inkjet printing to accurately reproduce the stone's pure color and rich details. The innovative digital mold 3.0 technology further enhances the natural appearance by replicating stone patterns through high-resolution scanning and multi-layer stacking.This prestigious recognition from the A' Building Materials and Construction Components Design Award serves as a catalyst for Klax to continue pushing the boundaries of design and innovation. By inspiring future projects and setting new industry standards, Kazbegi's success highlights the brand's commitment to creating top-tier, fashionable products that seamlessly integrate natural textures with a sense of human warmth. This award not only celebrates Klax's achievements but also motivates their team to further explore the possibilities of porcelain slab design and customization.Interested parties may learn more at:About KlaxKlax is an international high-end original porcelain slab brand that inherits the modern design aesthetics of Italy since 1946. With a focus on creating ultimate and textured porcelain slab products, Klax collaborates with top Italian design agency Tecnografica to integrate the elegance, luxury, and tension of Italian design into every detail. Utilizing advanced technologies such as Digital Structured 3.0, Nano Digital, and Semi-matt, Klax specializes in producing distinctive, high-end porcelain slab products that offer a home life experience integrating natural texture and humanistic temperature. The brand has established over 100 stores in key cities across China, becoming popular landmarks in many regions.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in their respective fields. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The Silver A' Design Award is bestowed upon designs that showcase strong technical characteristics, artistic skill, original innovations, and insightful creativity. These designs are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process, where a panel of expert jury members evaluates entries based on pre-established criteria, ensuring that only the most deserving works are honored with this prestigious title.About A' Design AwardThe A' Building Materials and Construction Components Design Award is a prestigious international design competition that recognizes outstanding achievements in the field. Welcoming participants from diverse backgrounds, including leading designers, innovative agencies, progressive companies, and influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase design excellence and gain global recognition. By participating, entrants have the opportunity to demonstrate their creativity, be acknowledged for their exceptional capabilities, and contribute to the advancement of the building materials and construction components industry. The A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop superior products and projects that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at

