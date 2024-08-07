Over 40 Civilian Objects Damaged In Enemy Attacks On Donetsk Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces carried out 2,868 shelling on Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region on August 6, damaging 41 civilian objects.

"Over the past 24 hours, the police documented 2,868 strikes on the front lines and residential areas. [...] Forty-one civilian objects were damaged, including 33 residential buildings, infrastructure objects, pipelines, power lines, and a car," the message says.

Enemy fire targeted Hirnyk, Kostiantynivka, Kurakhove, Myrnohrad, Toretsk, Ukrainsk, Ivanopillia, Kleban-Byk, Markove, Novyi Komar, Predtechyne, and Uspenivka.

The Russians dropped a FAB-500 aerial bomb with a UMPK module on an infrastructure site in Myrnohrad, injuring eight people.

The occupiers fired artillery at Toretsk, injuring two civilians and damaging an apartment building.

One person was wounded by shelling in Ukrainsk, one more person was injured in the village of Markove, and a private house was damaged.

Russia hit the village of Kleban-Byk with a KAB-250 guided aerial bomb with a UMPK module. Twenty private houses, electricity network, and a gas pipeline were damaged.

Artillery shelling in Ivanopillia damaged four houses, a car, a power line and a gas pipeline.

The enemy dropped a KAB-250 guided aerial bomb on Novyi Komar, destroying five houses.