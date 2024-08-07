European shares show mixed performances on Tuesday’s session end

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, European stock markets closed on a mixed note, showing varied performance across key indices. The STOXX Europe 600, which represents about 90 percent of the market capitalization across 17 European countries, edged up by 1.39 points, or 0.29 percent, to end the day at 488.44. This increase reflects a modest overall upward trend in European equities, despite the differing outcomes for individual markets.



In the UK, the FTSE 100 saw a slight gain of 18 points, or 0.23 percent, closing at 8,026. This positive movement contributed to a generally favorable trading session for the British stock market. Germany's DAX also posted a small increase, rising by 15 points, or 0.09 percent, to finish at 17,354. The incremental gains in these indices suggest some resilience in the UK and German markets amid broader market fluctuations.



In contrast, the French and Spanish indices experienced declines. France's CAC 40 fell by almost 19 points, or 0.27 percent, ending the session at 7,130. Similarly, Spain's IBEX 35 declined by 32 points, or 0.32 percent, closing at 10,390. These declines reflect a dip in market sentiment in these regions, diverging from the positive trends observed in other European markets.



Italy's FTSE MIB emerged as the weakest performer of the day, suffering a significant drop of 186 points, or 0.6 percent, to end at 31,107. This notable decline highlights a more pronounced struggle within the Italian stock market compared to its European peers, underscoring the variability in performance across the continent's major indices.

