Full Version Of Play-To-Earn Game Brilliantcrypto Releases On Android

MINATO, TOKYO, JAPAN, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Brilliantcrypto, Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Naruatsu Baba; hereinafter referred to as 'Brilliantcrypto') has announced the release of a full mobile version of Brilliantcrypto for Android.This mobile version for Android is the“Official Website Version” as it is available to download from Brilliantcrypto's official website. It comes with all of the features included in the present PC version, meaning users can play on it as an owner. The release of this mobile version will expand the user base by allowing users who don't own a PC to play the game. Additionally, PC users will be able to play during their spare time or while on the go, potentially increasing their playtime.A scholar-only mobile version has already been released on the App Store for iOS and with the release of the official website version for Android, Brilliantcrypto can now be played on both operating systems.About BrilliantcryptoExplore deep into the mines of Brilliantcrypto, find brilliantstones, and receive crypto (BRIL).The more you mine, the more you'll earn!Download the game here:Android/PC Version: Download from Official WebsiteiOS Version: Download from AppstorePromotional VideoAbout the BRIL TokenThe BRIL Token is a crypto asset issued on the Polygon blockchain. The token has many usages in the Brilliantcrypto game, such as for purchasing, upgrading, and restoring the durability of the NFT pickaxes used in the game, and more. Through using the tokens in the game, players can make their gameplay more efficient.For details about the BRIL token, please refer to the Brilliantcrypto Whitepaper.Whitepaper: whitepaper/project/About Brilliantcrypto, Inc.Brilliantcrypto, Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Naruatsu Baba) is a group company of COLOPL, Inc. that focuses on blockchain gaming business. Brilliantcrypto, Inc. was established to take on the challenges of blockchain gaming, and create games that truly shine and stand out. By leveraging blockchain technology and the extensive know-how accumulated by the COLOPL Group in the gaming business, Brilliantcrypto aims to create new value for a global audience.Company Name: Brilliantcrypto, Inc.Address: 5F-6F, Midtown East, 9-7-2 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-0052, JapanEstablished: November 9, 2022CEO: Naruatsu BabaBrilliantcrypto Corporate Website:Website:Discord:X:X[Japanese]:Youtube: @BrilliantcryptoMedium:Instagram:For inquiries regarding this press release, please contact:Brilliantcrypto, Inc. Public Relations Contact: Mr. ChurchMail: ...

