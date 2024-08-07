Mallika Sherawat Reveals Her ‘Favourite Drink’ To Stay Fit

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) and enthusiast Mallika Sherawat has revealed her favourite drink to stay fit and glowing.

Mallika took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a of herself enjoying a healthy green juice, which is mostly made up of green leafy vegetables, cucumbers, green apples, and lime.

She captioned the clip:“Green juice is my favourite drink #ilovegreenjuice” and added the song“FE!N” by Travis Scott.

Mallika recently returned to California after holidaying in Paris and shared how she feels“great to be back home” on social media.

Mallika posted a video of herself opening her backyard door and playing with her pet dog.

“Feels great to be back home, Los Angeles I have missed you,” she wrote as the caption.

Mallika stepped into cinema in 2002 with the film“Jeena Sirf Merre Liye”, where she was credited as Reema Lamba. However, over her journey in the 2000s, she got the title of a sex symbol courtesy her performance in the Emraan Hashmi-starrer "Murder," a 2004 romantic thriller.

She went on to work in films in the West with movies such as“Hisss” and“Politics of Love”. Her filmography also includes movies including“Khwahish”,“Bachke Rehna Re Baba”,“Pyaar Ke Side Effects”,“Aap Ka Suroor - The Real Love Story”,“Welcome" and“Kis Kis Ki Kismat” among many others.

Most recently, Mallika was seen in the comedy drama“RK/RKay”, which is directed by Rajat Kapoor. The film also stars names such as Ranvir Shorey, Manu Rishi Chadha, and Kubbra Sait.