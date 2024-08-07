Preity Zinta: Nothing Compares To Our Desi Food And Vibe

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) Preity Zinta is a true“desi” at heart, as she shared that“nothing compares” to Indian food and vibe.

Preity took to Instagram, where she shared a reel of herself attending a food festival in Toronto, which celebrated“desi food." In the clip, the actress shared a string of moments from the festival, including westerners trying Indian cuisine.

“What an amazing weekend in Toronto for another event for Taste of India, the largest food festival in North America. So humbled & so happy to see all those smiling faces. Nothing compares to our desi food & our desi vibe,” she wrote as the caption.

The actress went on to express her gratitude for making her a part of the event.

“I loved every part of being in Toronto. A big shout out to everyone in Toronto for showering me with so much love,” she wrote.

For the background score, Preity chose the song“Lehra Do” by Arijit Singh from the Ranveer Singh-starrer "83.".

It was in 1998 when Preity made her acting debut with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer“Dil Se...”. She was then seen in“Soldier” alongside Bobby Deol. The 49-year-old star gained recognition for her role as a teenage single mother in the 2000 film“Kya Kehna”.

The actress was then seen in films such as“Chori Chori Chupke Chupke”,“Dil Chahta Hai”,“Dil Hai Tumhaara”,“Kal Ho Naa Ho”,“Koi... Mil Gaya”,“Veer-Zara”,“Salaam Namaste”,“Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna”. It was in 2008, when Preity worked in her maiden international role in“Heaven On Earth”.

The actress, who was last seen in the film“Bhaiaji Superhit” in 2018, is all set to return to the big screen with Rajkumar Santoshi's“Lahore 1947”, which is produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. It also stars Sunny Deol.