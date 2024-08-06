LA's New Nonprofit Arts Organization January Arts Launches With A Party & Fundraiser - Aug 18 At The Moonhuts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Artist, activator and curator Kristine Schomaker announces the founding of an arts organization dedicated to providing affordable career resources to artists.

- Kristine Schomaker, Founder and Executive DirectorLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- January Arts invites the LA Arts community to join them for a Launch Party and Fundraiser on Sunday, August 18, from 3 to 6 pm at the MoonHuts , 5320 Valley Blvd, Los Angeles, 90032. Their inaugural event, catered by @district5kitchen, includes a small works exhibition and sale, silent auction, free drawings with cash and other prizes, and much more.The small works show and sale features original works by local artists- all priced at $100 each and no larger than 12” by 12”. Artists have the option to donate part or all of the proceeds to January Arts. Over 150 pieces by artists who believe in the vision of January Arts have been donated so far. Works can be viewed online on the January Arts website . Silent auction and free drawing prizes range from cash and gift cards to art supply and professional development baskets, and more. No purchase is necessary to take part in the drawings, but you must be present to win.January Arts is a community-based organization dedicated to providing equitable access to resources, support and connection to artists. They contribute to the vitality of the greater Los Angeles community by nurturing local talent and creating opportunities for artistic growth that might not otherwise exist. January Arts is able to provide their services free or for minimal fees thanks to fundraising and generous donations.The artist membership packages begin on September 9: early sign ups are available now on the January Arts website with a 10% discount through August 31, 2024. A membership includes scheduled guest art-world speakers, in person meet-ups, regular Q&A open forums, book club, co-working, call for art list, artist registry, and much more. In the coming months, January Arts is planning to add additional programming including a peer mentorship exchange, portfolio reviews, critique groups, online speed dating studio visits, and 6 week workshops covering the business of art, goal setting, Instagram, crafting an exhibition proposal, PR for artists, and more.In addition, January Arts has assumed the publication of Art and Cake- the online arts magazine founded by Schomaker in 2016. Art and Cake publishes reviews of shows often overlooked by mainstream media and features an ever expanding array of local writers. January Arts will be creating more resources for new and seasoned art writers. A writer's fellowship, cohort and residency will be included in their future programming.January Arts was founded by multimedia artist, educator and curator Kristine Schomaker to help artists navigate the complexities of the art world. For years, she had been known to friends and fellow artists as the Great Connector-the person who can help artists find whatever they need. Kristine realized most artists would rather focus on working in the studio than handling the business side of art. In 2014, Schomaker founded Shoebox Arts, a company designed to help artists with marketing and the business practicalities of art. A decade later, January Arts was founded to reach even more artists with affordable resources for building a viable creative practice- appropriate to each artist's needs.According to founder and Executive Director Kristine Schomaker "January Arts is a culmination of over 25 years of ideas that came together while I was working as a professional artist, running an artist marketing and business support company, teaching art history, leading critique and support groups, curating, viewing, collaborating, volunteering, activating, organizing... and talking to literally thousands of artists about their fears, needs, and dreams."Kristine Schomaker is the founder and Executive Director of January Arts. She is a Los Angeles based multidisciplinary artist, art historian and curator. She received her BA in Art History and an MA in Studio Art from California State University Northridge. Her work is widely exhibited throughout the Southwest including shows at the Museum of Art and History in Lancaster CA, Yun Gee Park Gallery in Tucson AZ and Bermudez Projects in Los Angeles CA. Schomaker has also been featured in numerous print and online publications. In addition to working as a practicing artist, Kristine is an independent curator, founder of Shoebox Arts as well as the founder and original publisher of the online contemporary art magazine Art and Cake.The MoonHuts are a photo/video and event space consisting of three WWII era Quonset huts plus studios. The steel 1947 buildings originally housed military personnel, and have a led a colorful life since then-including as an iron works, a Harley Davidson biker club, a murder and crime cleanup service, and an“herbal” grow house. They are located near Downtown Los Angeles, at the end of the 710 Freeway and Cal State LA.

