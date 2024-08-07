Naseem Shah Returns To Pakistan Test Squad For Two-Match Series Against Bangladesh

(MENAFN- IANS) Lahore, Aug 7 (IANS) Fast bowler Naseem Shah returns to the Pakistan Test squad after a 13-month hiatus, said the Pakistan Board (PCB) on Wednesday, while unveiling a 17-member squad for the two-match home series against Bangladesh.

Captained by Shan Masood, Pakistan will play its first Test against Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket from August 21-25, followed by the second game happening from August 30 to September 3 in Karachi.

The selectors have appointed Saud Shakeel as the new vice-captain of Pakistan, replacing Shaheen Shah Afridi. PCB said the decision is part of a broader strategy by the selectors to manage Afridi's workload over a packed schedule till April next year, where Pakistan will play nine Tests, 14 T20Is, and at least 17 ODIs.

Meanwhile, pacer Aamer Jamal's inclusion is conditional on his fitness, even as the selectors rewarded consistent domestic cricket performers with Test team call-ups. Kamran Ghulam returns after previously being part of the Test squad against New Zealand. Ghulam's remarkable domestic form, where he amassed 1025 runs in the 2023/24 first-class season and a standout performance against Bangladesh 'A', strengthens his case for a Test debut.

Fast bowler Mohammad Ali also rejoins the squad, having impressed with 24 wickets in the 2022/23 season and 47 wickets in the 2023/24 season, respectively. His nine-wicket haul against Bangladesh A further solidified his selection.

Young batter Muhammad Hurraira, who averages an impressive 56.24 in first-class cricket, also finds himself in the squad after a stellar season, including recently slamming a double century against Bangladesh 'A'.

Haq, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Noman Ali, and Sajid Khan, while injuries have sidelined pacers Hasan Ali and Mohammad Wasim. Starting from August 11, Pakistan will begin their preparations with a training camp in Rawalpindi, guided by head coach Jason Gillespie and assistant coach Azhar Mahmood. Bangladesh is expected to arrive in the country on August 17 for playing in the Test series. The PCB has also named a Pakistan Shaheens squad for a four-day match against Bangladesh A. Saud Shakeel will be the captain, with notable names like Naseem, Ghulam, Hurraira, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Saim Ayub, and veteran wicketkeeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed in the squad. The Shaheens will start training under head coach Umar Gul, with Gillespie and Mahmood offering additional support. Because of the political unrest in Bangladesh, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had to delay their A team's departure to Pakistan by 48 hours. The PCB stated in their statement that they are in constant communication with the BCB and will soon announce a revised schedule for the Pakistan Shaheens-Bangladesh A series. Pakistan Test squad: Shan Masood (c), Saud Shakeel (vc), Aamir Jamal (subject to fitness), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Hurraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk) and Shaheen Shah Afridi Pakistan Shaheens squad: Saud Shakeel (c), Kamran Ghulam, Mehran Mumtaz, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Rameez Jnr, Mohammad Hurraira, Naseem Shah, Saad Baig (wk), Saad Khan, Saim Ayub, Sameen Gul, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk) and Umar Amin.

Notable exclusions from the Test team include Imam