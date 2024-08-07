(MENAFN) The recent military clash in Mali has marked one of the most significant setbacks for the Wagner Group, which has been active in supporting Mali’s military forces against rebel groups for the past two years. In response to the situation, Niger has decided to sever its relations with Ukraine, a move described by the junta's spokesperson as an act of solidarity with Mali’s and people. This decision signifies a dramatic shift in the region's alliances, reflecting the ongoing complexities of international relations in West Africa.



Ukraine swiftly condemned Mali's decision to cut ties, labeling it as shortsighted and hasty. Ukrainian officials rejected accusations that their country supports international terrorism, a claim stemming from recent comments by Andriy Yusov, a spokesperson for Ukraine's military intelligence. Yusov had suggested that Malian rebels had received critical information from external sources, which further inflamed tensions between Ukraine and the West African nations involved.



The diplomatic row has been exacerbated by recent statements from Senegal’s foreign minister, who summoned Ukrainian Ambassador Yuriy Pivovarov over a contentious video posted by the Ukrainian embassy on Facebook. The video, which was criticized for showing support for a terrorist attack in Mali, has fueled the growing discord between the involved nations and highlighted the sensitive nature of international support and condemnation in conflict zones.



