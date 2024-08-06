(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global colorectal cancer therapeutics size is estimated to grow by USD 2.00 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

poses a challenge. Key market players include Accord Healthcare Ltd., Amgen Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bayer AG, Biocon Ltd., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Hetero Drugs Ltd., Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Merck and Co. Inc., Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc.. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global colorectal cancer therapeutics market 2024-2028

Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.5% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 2001.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key countries US, Germany, UK, Canada, and China Key companies profiled Accord Healthcare Ltd., Amgen Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bayer AG, Biocon Ltd., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Hetero Drugs Ltd., Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Merck and Co. Inc., Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc.

The colorectal cancer therapeutics market is currently dominated by biologics, but their high development costs, complex processes, and associated side effects are limiting their adoption. In response, pharmaceutical companies are focusing on creating safe, affordable, and easy-to-administer small molecule drugs. These drugs primarily target protein kinases, which catalyze phosphorylation and regulate cellular processes like division, metabolism, and apoptosis. Deregulation of protein kinases can lead to cancer, as seen in colorectal cancer. Regorafenib is the only approved kinase inhibitor for colorectal cancer treatment. To expand the market, companies like F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd are developing new kinase inhibitors, such as entrectinib, for colorectal cancer treatment in Phase II clinical trials.

The colorectal cancer (CRC) therapeutics market is experiencing significant trends in the regulatory scenario, with approvals for new drugs like BRAFTOVI for BRAF V600E mutations and Mvasi, a biosimilar for bevacizumab. Companies like Hutchmed, Akeda, and Mirati Therapeutics are focusing on developing targeted therapies for microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) CRC, including Fruquintinib and Krazati. An aging population and increasing diagnosis rates lead to a high incidence of CRC, creating an unmet need for effective treatments. Key players like Roche, Genentech, and MSD are focusing on immunotherapies, such as Keytruda and Tecentriq, for KRAS mutants and tolerable chemotherapies. The entry of biosimilars and patent expiries may impact market dynamics, while biomarker testing for mutations like NRAS and tolerability remain critical factors for treatment selection. Thomas Wales, Oncology Analyst, predicts continued growth in the CRC therapeutics market due to the high incidence and unmet need.

According to the World Trade Organization's TRIPS agreement, pharmaceutical companies are granted exclusive patent rights for 20 years from the date of application filing in the US and Europe for their novel therapeutics, including biologics. This allows companies to sell these innovations at premium prices until patent expiration. However, the loss of patents for therapeutics like AVASTIN (bevacizumab), VECTIBIX (panitumumab), and ZALTRAP (ziv-Aflibercept) in the colorectal cancer therapeutics market may hamper its growth during the forecast period. Upon patent expiration, biosimilars can enter the market, increasing competition and potentially decreasing the price of the original biologic therapeutics. The colorectal cancer therapeutics market faces several challenges. With the aging population, incident cases are on the rise. Mutation testing is crucial for effective treatment, but patent

expiries of key drugs like Cotellic and Fruquintinib may impact sales. Targeted therapies, such as those for KRAS mutations, present opportunities. However, tolerability issues and serious adverse events, including discontinuation, limit their use. Immunotherapies, like Keytruda and Tecentriq, offer potential, but their high cost and limited efficacy against NRAS mutants pose challenges. Biomarkers are essential for personalized treatment, but their identification and availability remain an unmet need. Companies like MSD, Genentech, Mirati Therapeutics, and others are developing new treatments, including Tyrosine kinase inhibitors like Krazati and Lumakras. The market is diverse, with Avastin, Erbitux, Stivarga, and various chemotherapies available at hospital, retail, and online pharmacies. Pipeline analysis is crucial for understanding future trends. (Thomas Wales, Oncology Analyst)

1.1 Targeted therapy

1.2 Immunotherapy 1.3 Chemotherapy



2.1 North America

2.2 Europe

2.3 Asia 2.4 Rest of World (ROW)

The colorectal cancer therapeutics market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of colorectal cancer and the development of new treatment options. Key players in the market include Pfizer, Merck, and Roche. These companies are investing in research and development to launch innovative therapies, such as targeted drugs and immunotherapies. The market is expected to continue expanding due to the rising demand for effective treatments and improving healthcare infrastructure.

Research Analysis

Colorectal cancer, also known as colon or rectal cancer, is a type of gastrointestinal malignancy that affects the colon or rectum. Colorectal adenocarcinoma is the most common type, accounting for over 90% of cases. Gastrointestinal carcinoid tumors are less common but can also develop in the colorectal region. According to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, young onset colorectal cancer is on the rise, particularly in those under 50 years old. Targeted therapies, such as Avastin, Erbitux, Stivarga, and immunotherapies like Keytruda, are increasingly being used to treat colorectal cancer. Hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies play a crucial role in the distribution of these therapies. The aging population and increased diagnosis rates have led to a significant increase in incident cases of colorectal cancer. Mutation testing is essential for determining the best treatment approach, with KRAS being a common mutation in colorectal cancer. Patent expiries and market competition are influencing the landscape, with Thomas Wales, Oncology Analyst, predicting a shift towards biosimilars and generics. MSD, Genentech, and other key players are investing in new immunotherapies and tyrosine kinase inhibitors to stay competitive.

Market Research Overview

Colorectal cancer, also known as colon or rectal cancer, is a major health concern worldwide, with colorectal adenocarcinoma being the most common type. Gastrointestinal carcinoid tumors are less common but can also develop in the colon or rectum. The Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and other research organizations are working on new treatments for YoungOnset Colorectal Cancer. Targeted therapies, such as Avastin (bevacizumab), Erbitux (cetuximab), Stivarga (regorafenib), and immunotherapies like Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and Immunotherapies (nivolumab), are transforming colorectal cancer treatment. These therapies, which include BRAFTOVI (encorafenib) for BRAF V600E mutations, are administered through hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Pipeline analysis reveals numerous potential treatments in development, including drugs targeting tyrosine kinase, microsatellite instability, and KRAS mutations from companies like Akeda Therapeutics, Hutchmed, Roche, Mirati Therapeutics, and MSD. The regulatory scenario is favorable, with the National Library of Medicine and CRC (Colorectal Cancer) databases providing valuable information. Aging population, diagnosis rates, and incident cases continue to rise, creating an unmet need for effective, tolerable treatments. Mutation testing and biomarkers play crucial roles in identifying the most effective therapies for each patient. However, serious adverse events, discontinuation due to intolerability, and the impact of patent expiries on drug prices are significant challenges. Thomas Wales, Oncology Analyst, provides insights into these issues and more. Chemotherapies containing 5-FU, oxaliplatin, and irinotecan remain essential treatments, but their serious adverse events and discontinuation rates necessitate the development of new, more effective options. NRAS mutants and other challenging patient populations require innovative approaches. In summary, the colorectal cancer therapeutics market is rapidly evolving, with a focus on targeted therapies, immunotherapies, and personalized medicine. Challenges include an aging population, unmet need, and the impact of patent expiries on drug prices. Ongoing research and regulatory support are crucial for advancing the field and improving patient outcomes.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Type



Targeted Therapy



Immunotherapy

Chemotherapy

Geography



North America



Europe



Asia Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

