Smart Thermostats Market Size Is Set To Grow By USD 5.51 Billion From 2024-2028, Growth In Number Of HVAC Equipment Users Boost The Market, Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smart thermostats size is estimated to grow by USD 5.51 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

24.07%

during the forecast period. Growth in number of hvac equipment users

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

increasing focus on integrated building management systems. However,

high initial prices affect demand for smart thermostats

Smart Thermostats Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.07% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 5511.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 19.08 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 56% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, China, and Mexico Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Carrier Global Corp., Centrica Plc, Computime Group Ltd., Control4 Corp., ecobee, EcoFactor Inc., Emerson Electric Co., GridPoint Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc., Legrand SA, NETATMO SAS, Nortek, Radio Thermostat Co. Of America, Robert Bosch GmbH, Robertshaw Controls Co., Schneider Electric SE, tado GmbH, and Venstar Inc.

The demand for energy efficiency and cost savings in both residential and commercial buildings is driving the growth of advanced systems for lighting, cooling, heating, and ventilation. Integration of these systems, such as lighting and HVAC, under one platform is optimizing energy usage and improving building management systems. This integration enables the regulation of temperature, humidity, and light based on occupancy levels, leading to energy savings and a more comfortable environment. Smart thermostats are a key component of these integrated systems, allowing for the adjustment and control of heating and cooling based on occupancy and energy usage patterns. The trend towards smart buildings is increasing, with the installation of these advanced systems to accommodate integration with existing building automation or upgraded systems. This integration results in optimized energy consumption, enhanced profit margins, and a more comfortable internal environment. The global smart thermostats market is poised to benefit from this trend in the near future.

The Smart Thermostats market is experiencing significant growth, driven by trends in HVAC systems, IoT technology, and customer-centric services. Remote appliance control, energy efficiency, and cloud technology are key features. Motion sensors, power usage monitoring, networking, and AI technologies enhance user experience. Companies like ScienceSoft offer skilled professionals for upgrading traditional thermostats to smart ones. Residential and commercial applications, including heating, cooling devices, and air conditioners, benefit from energy savings. Older people and energy efficiency standards also fuel demand. IoT infrastructure and wireless networks enable geofencing and temperature control via smartphones. Energy management solutions, such as Ecobee API with an HTTP-based interface, facilitate energy conservation and reduce power cost and electricity consumption. Smart gadgets continue to lead the way in home automation and energy savings.

The high initial cost of smart thermostats is a significant barrier for consumers, as most models are do-it-yourself (DIY) types. This requirement for professional installation adds to the overall expense, making traditional thermostats, which cost around USD50, a more attractive option for many. This high cost may hinder market penetration and negatively impact the growth of the smart thermostat market during the forecast period. Major vendors such as Nest Labs, Honeywell International, and

ecobee Inc. Need to find ways to reduce the cost of their smart thermostats or offer more affordable installation options to expand their customer base. The market for smart thermostats is growing as consumers seek energy conservation and cost savings. Coolers, heaters, and air conditioners account for a significant portion of household energy consumption and power costs. Smart thermostats, as energy management solutions, enable users to control their

HVAC systems using smartphones and APIs like Ecobee's HTTP-based interface. These devices offer energy savings and ROI through user behavior analysis and monitoring capabilities. However, challenges include data security concerns, cost of devices, and user adoption in industrial settings. Smart gadgets like Google Nest use temperature and humidity sensors, IR technology, and wireless connectivity like ZigBee and Wi-Fi. The market is segmented into Wi-Fi, standalone, and connected segments, with the commercial segment showing potential for significant growth.

1.1 Wi-fi

1.2 ZigBee 1.3 Others



2.1 North America

2.2 Europe

2.3 APAC

2.4 Middle East and Africa 2.5 South America

The smart thermostat market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing energy efficiency and convenience. These devices allow homeowners to remotely control temperature settings and receive energy usage reports. Major players like Nest, Ecobee, and Honeywell dominate the market, offering advanced features such as learning capabilities and integration with voice assistants. The market's growth is driven by consumer demand for cost savings and comfort, as well as government initiatives promoting energy efficiency.

Research Analysis

Smart thermostats are IoT-enabled HVAC devices designed to optimize temperature control in homes and industries for energy efficiency. They offer customer-centric services through remote appliance control, enabling users to manage their heating and cooling systems using smartphones or cloud-based platforms. These devices use sensors, motion sensors, and AI technologies to learn user behavior and preferences, adjusting temperature settings accordingly. Energy management solutions, such as power usage monitoring and electricity consumption tracking, are also integral features. Networking capabilities enable seamless integration with other smart home gadgets, while cloud control and APIs, like Ecobee API with an HTTP-based interface, facilitate easy access and energy savings. The adoption of smart thermostats is growing rapidly in households and industries, offering significant return on investments through improved energy efficiency.

Market Research Overview

The Smart Thermostats market is a rapidly growing segment in the HVAC industry, driven by the Internet of Things (IoT) and customer-centric services. These devices enable remote appliance control, energy efficiency, and temperature management for both residential and commercial applications. Smart thermostats use sensors, temperature, humidity, motion, and power usage data to optimize energy consumption and savings. Cloud technology and AI technologies enhance the capabilities of these devices, allowing for real-time monitoring and control. Smart thermostats are compatible with various HVAC systems, including heating, cooling devices, and air conditioners. They offer features like geofencing, wireless network connectivity, and energy savings through API integrations with smart gadgets and platforms. The market includes standalone, connected, and Wi-Fi segments, catering to various user needs and budgets. Residential applications, particularly in new construction, are a significant market for smart thermostats, with older people and energy efficiency standards driving adoption. However, data security concerns and cost of devices remain challenges. Industrial adoption is also increasing, with energy management solutions and smartphone usage playing a role. Traditional thermostats are being upgraded with wireless connectivity and networking capabilities, making it essential for skilled professionals to provide installation and maintenance services. Energy savings and return on investments are key factors influencing household and industrial adoption. Smart thermostats are also being integrated with coolers, heaters, and air conditioners, as well as infrastructure for energy conservation and power cost reduction. The market includes various technologies like IR, temperature sensors, humidity sensors, and ZigBee technology, with Wi-Fi segment being the most popular. Smart thermostats offer various monitoring capabilities and energy management solutions, making them an essential component of smart homes and energy-efficient infrastructure.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

Wi-fi



ZigBee

Others

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa South America

Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

