CHTF2024 To Drive Exponential Growth For Exhibitors Through Global Buyer Focus

China has solidified its position as a global powerhouse, with significant advancements in AI, big data, 5G, and clean energy. CHTF serves as a vital platform for debuting innovations and facilitating exchanges. In 2024, the ultimate platform invites global powerful exhibitors to win business for innovation in China's huge tech market.

To ensure the maximum value for exhibitors, buyers, and visitors, CHTF has launched a comprehensive Global Buyer Invitation Programme, which will invite nearly 500 international buyer delegations from Europe, America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and other regions. The anticipated 500,000 professional visitors will create an unparalleled opportunity for business growth and networking.

International and Domestic Buyer Delegations: The event collaborates with prestigious buyer delegations formed by state-owned enterprises, industry leaders, and international corporations, including PetroChina (CNPC), China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), CIPR-The conference“Digitalization of Industrial Russia”, Australian Trade & Investment Commission, etc.

Tailored Matchmaking: Customized procurement matchmaking events and industry-specific conferences will be held to cater to the precise needs of domestic and international buyers.

Extensive Buyer Outreach: The organizer will collect the specific procurement requirements of high-quality buyers in advance and meticulously select qualified exhibitors to ensure that the matchmaking process is precise and effective. Exclusive Buyer Benefits: The registered purchasers can enjoy a range of perks, including VIP privileges, streamlined entry, pre-arranged meetings with exhibitors, complimentary gifts and meals, transportation, and hotel accommodations, and additionally, a chance of lucky draw for signing contracts on-site. (Buyer benefits are subject to change without notice. Please consult the organizer for details.)

With unwavering Shenzhen government backing, extensive industry support, and proven track records of success, CHTF2024 is poised to be the premier destination to explore cutting-edge technologies, foster business collaborations, and contribute to the future of global industries.

