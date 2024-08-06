Balkh Residents Seek Permanent Solution To Amu River Threat

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

MAZAR-I-SHARIF (Pajhwok): Residents of Shortapa district in northern Balkh province say despite efforts to fortify the Amu River banks, its waves continue to pose a significant threat to their safety and livelihoods.

Shortapa and Kaldar districts in Balkh have been severely affected by flooded Amu River, devastating homes, highways, mosques, schools, and agricultural lands.

Last year, the caretaker allocated two billion afghanis for strengthening the Amu River and initiated several urgent projects along its banks.

However, local residents consider these measures to be inadequate.

Qurban Nazar, a district resident, noted that while emergency fortifications had been built, the river's waves still threatened their land.

He cited some families had already relocated due to the river's destruction, and those remaining lived in constant fear.

He urged the government to construct a retaining wall along the riverbanks and the border with Uzbekistan.

Similarly, Ghulam Mulla from Hazaz Tuqi village expressed concerns that emergency construction projects provided only temporary relief and tended to deteriorate over time.

He stressed the need for more permanent and fundamental solution to safeguard their district and village from further destruction.

Other residents echoed these sentiments, calling on the acting government to implement lasting and effective strengthening measures.

Faridullah Ansari, a field engineer for Amu River fortifications, acknowledged that while emergency fortifications had mitigated some damage, permanent solutions were necessary.

Sayed Ghulam Mashwani, General Director of Amu River Fortifications, assured that significant fortification work would begin soon.

He noted that basic strengthening projects had already commenced in Badakhshan, Takhar, and Kunduz, with plans to extend these efforts to Balkh province in the near future.

