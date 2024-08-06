Ministry Of Public Works, Housing Issues Guidelines For Electoral Campaign Advertising

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 6 (Petra) -- The of Public Works and has issued a directive to parties and candidates participating in the parliamentary scheduled for September 10.The directive outlines the regulations for electoral advertising, emphasizing the prohibition of placing posters or banners on traffic signs, directional signs, traffic lights, or lampposts along external roads.In a press statement released on Tuesday, the ministry announced that periodic inspection campaigns will be conducted throughout the election period to ensure compliance with these regulations. The ministry will oversee the removal of any advertisements improperly placed on traffic-related infrastructure.The ministry highlighted that under Jordanian Roads Law No. 14 of 1987 and its amendments, individuals causing damage to traffic signs may face imprisonment and fines, along with financial liability for the damage.Additionally, the election law forbids candidates from using public streets, government buildings, or public property for advertising materials. This includes prohibitions on posting advertisements on walls, telephone and electricity poles, and other forms of public infrastructure.