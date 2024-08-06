Cherry Bekaert Acquires Top-Tier Accounting Software Provider Kerr Consulting

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RALEIGH,

(the Firm) is pleased to announce the of Kerr Consulting , a premiere business applications and cloud provider servicing clients across the United States. The acquisition will position Cherry Bekaert as one of the largest Sage providers in the United States and further bolster the component and expansion efforts of its national Outsourced Accounting practice.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Kerr Consulting has a nationwide presence and brings in approximately $20 million in total annual revenue. For almost 40 years, Kerr Consulting has been delivering critical ERP, accounting software, managed services and custom software solutions to small and mid-sized clients. The company is a top North American Sage partner and represents the entire suite of Sage products, with an emphasis on industry verticals such as construction, manufacturing, distribution, healthcare and family offices.

"With Kerr Consulting onboard, we will be able to enhance and expand our Sage offerings and delivery across our diverse range of clients," said Chief Executive Officer of Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC, Michelle Thompson . "This acquisition will significantly benefit the customers of both our firms, and we are excited about the prospect of working together to continue to provide digitally driven, industry-aligned solutions to our clients. We look forward to the exciting collaboration ahead."

The acquisition of Kerr Consulting will cement Cherry Bekaert's position as a powerhouse in the Sage provider space. Cherry Bekaert is a North American Sage Platinum Club Winner for the fiscal years 2022 and 2023 and is regarded as a top Sage Intacct Value-Added Reseller Partner. Kerr Consulting was also recognized as a 2023 North American Sage Platinum Club Winner. The acquisition will provide immediate scale and experience to Cherry Bekaert's already strong Sage practice, enabling the Firm to provide even more comprehensive and effective solutions to its clients.

Dave Kerr , Chief Executive Officer of Kerr Consulting, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration.

"We are thrilled to join forces with such a well-respected national Firm," Kerr said. "Cherry Bekaert's mission and core values align with the way Kerr Consulting operates, and we are confident this move will be beneficial to our clients and our people."

Mark Hickman , Managing Director of Sage North America, also commented on the impact of the acquisition.

"Our partners are a critical part of everything we do at Sage. The combination of Cherry Bekaert and Kerr Consulting creates a powerful force in the Sage ecosystem, ensuring our joint customers can benefit from the most innovative technologies and transformative solutions for small to medium-sized businesses. We are excited to see the expanded reach and enhanced capabilities this union will bring to the market, ultimately benefiting businesses across the country," Hickman said.

Kerr Consulting is a portfolio company of middle market private equity company, Proviso Capital , a majority shareholder. Global technology-focused investment bank Drake Star

acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Kerr Consulting on the transaction.

