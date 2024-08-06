Zero Labor SAR Feature Now Available Enabling 100% Population Of The SAR Form

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kinectify, a pioneering firm spearheading risk management innovation in gaming, announces the launch of its fully automated Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) feature cutting SAR filing time down to seconds.In a survey of over 60 properties, Kinectify found that AML teams spend an average of 42% of their time on the SAR reporting process, which is in line with a recent US study that found each SAR takes 1.98 hours on average to populate. This amounts to an estimated 142,560 hours for the 72,560 gaming industry SARs filed last year (FinCEN, 2023 ).Kinectify's SAR feature removes this data entry burden by populating patron information, transactional data, suspicious activity fields, and the SAR narrative with full user editing capability. Additionally, each field is validated including format checks to identify potential issues before submission.This exciting feature addresses a mission-critical need for gaming operators. Each time a suspicious activity incident is identified, operators have 30 days to investigate it and file a SAR with FinCEN. This consumes thousands of labor hours per operator in data entry time. The new SAR population feature removes this data entry burden, freeing up valuable labor resources for risk management tasks."We are excited to offer this groundbreaking service to our clients, enabling them to transform their AML teams and re-focus on risk management as opposed to tedious data entry tasks, " said Joseph Martin, CEO of Kinectify. "Our fully automated SARs feature represents a significant advancement in risk management technology to provide law enforcement with high-quality robust data while removing the data entry burden from our clients."To learn more about Kinectify and book a demo, visit .

