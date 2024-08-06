Wilsonart Unveils “Unreal” Surface Offerings At IWF 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading brand's new surface innovations are engineered to transform the woodworking world

TEMPLE, Texas, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilsonart , a world-class innovator of engineered surfaces, unveils a smarter way to do wood at the International Woodworking Fair (IWF) 2024. Whether seeking a sustainable process, the luxurious look of wood for less, readily available or made-to-order surface selections, Wilsonart's latest innovations offer endless possibilities for walls, doors, cabinets, countertops, and more. Inspired by the beauty of natural wood and carefully crafted for every functional, aesthetic and budgetary need, Wilsonart's introductions perfectly complement its extensive portfolio of engineered surfaces designed for beauty and performance.



“Wilsonart is revolutionizing the woodworking industry by setting a new standard of innovation, realism and elegance with a number of wood-inspired surface introductions,” said Andrew Korzen, president and CEO for Wilsonart.“With the largest design variety of coordinated surfaces across multiple product lines, Wilsonart helps deliver your vision with innovative solutions that consistently outperform competitors. The star of the show is our Wilsonart WoodgrainsTM introductions designed to rival the affordability, durability and sustainability of wood veneer in wood-like designs that are so real, it's unreal.”

Wilsonart Woodgrains TM

Wilsonart Woodgrains is a next generation design material that does everything wood veneer can't while emulating the warmth and authenticity of natural wood, making a striking impact. The collection's 16 stunning new bookmatched woodgrains reflect the natural character of wood like never before and replicate an endless variety of species, cuts, stains and finishes, captured in a tougher, more sustainable material than wood veneer. New designs range from light, layered, ashen woods that create a mood of understated luxury to deep, moody hues, adding a dramatic ambience and sophistication. Timeless species like walnut, teak and mahogany in warm mid-tones are also available and lend an iconic retro-modern simplicity to resimercial spaces. Wilsonart Woodgrains is available in panoramic no-repeat sheets that offer zero repetition across the full length and width of 5'x12' or 4'x8' sheets.

The collection is a versatile solution for architects, designers and contractors seeking to elevate

interior spaces. It offers unmatched performance over wood veneer from delivery to install and throughout its lifespan, making it perfect for high-use spaces where traditional wood veneer may not withstand daily wear and tear.

Wilsonart Woodgrains boasts the look of woodgrain without the markup on species, grade or cut of wood veneer. In fact, the collection offers up to three times savings on total installation price, with better value throughout product lifespan. Wilsonart is inviting IWF attendees to put this to the test with the new Wilsonart Woodgrains vs. Wood Veneer Calculator . The tool demonstrates firsthand how Wilsonart Woodgrains can put more money back into their pocket. Users are prompted to pick a species for their project and then enter the project's size and approximate margin. The tool then populates their project results and shows the approximate profit and customer savings over traditional wood veneer.

As sustainable as it is beautiful, Wilsonart Woodgrains also offers benefits to the ecosystem, avoiding harvesting old-growth forests by using an average of 23% post-consumer recycled content. All species are always available, including trending, exotic and rare woods, and are never subject to the volatility of the wood market.

For more information, visit .

Additional introductions from Wilsonart sharing the product spotlight at this year's IWF Show include:

The LUJO ® Collection Silken Wood Finish

The LUJO ® Collection from Wilsonar ® TF wows with revolutionary finishing textures and a modern palette that embraces distinct wood species. The collection's newest introduction is the luxurious Silken Wood matte finish that features subtle woodgrain movement and a silky touch. This tactile quality is paired with intriguing visual features found in a quarter sawn grain structure, like open or dense ticking in linear arrangements. The Silken Wood matte finish is readily available in five designs from The LUJO Collection, including Anderson Cherry (8266K-17), Brookfield Elm (8261K-17), Granville Cherry (8265K-17), Harrison Elm (8262K-17) and Newlands (8268K-17).

The LUJO Collection is more affordable than natural wood and wood veneer, making the possibilities virtually endless for residential and commercial cabinets, kitchen islands, closets, furnishings, shelving and wall accent panels. It's also stain- and moisture-resistant, allowing for simple cleaning and disinfection. Manufactured in the U.S.A., The LUJO Collection is made with sustainable engineering that protects real-world-exploited wood. LUJO, with GREENGUARD Gold Certification, meets low chemical emission limits for better indoor air quality. Coordinating Wilsonart® HPL, Edgeband and Cabinet Doors are also available, perfectly complementing Wilsonart's extensive portfolio and leading the industry in visual coordination. For more information, visit .

Wetwall TM Waterproof Wall Panel System Pro Plus Collection

Wetwall, a Wilsonart Company , recently launched its new WetwallTM Pro Plus collection, designed specifically for larger-scale commercial projects. Offering unparalleled efficiency, durability and aesthetic appeal, the Pro Plus Collection is set to revolutionize the way commercial spaces are designed and constructed. The innovative collection features 11 designs inspired by nature that beautifully mimic the looks of woodgrains, marbles and more, while cutting back on labor, time and cost without sacrificing beauty.

Ideal for projects requiring approximately 10,000 square feet of material with a 1/2 truckload order minimum, the Pro Plus Collection is engineered to meet the demands of modern commercial construction. From new builds to renovations, the collection offers a superior alternative to traditional tile solutions. The total start-to-finish price for materials, time and labor is significantly less than tile, making it a cost-effective choice for budget-conscious projects. By requiring less labor and time, the Pro Plus Collection not only reduces overall project costs but also helps streamline construction timelines, allowing projects to stay on track and within budget. To learn more, visit .

Nonflammable Contact Adhesives

Following the landmark decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to ban most uses of methylene chloride due to health risks, Wilsonart is underscoring the availability of its Wilsonart ® Nonflammable NF700, NF740 Aerosol & Canister series and NF940 Bulk Contact Adhesive serie . In anticipation of this ban, Wilsonart developed the line as an alternative to conventional adhesives containing methylene chloride. The revolutionary nonflammable contact adhesives offer unparalleled safety and performance for the industry. Wilsonart's NF700, NF740 and NF940 series are formulated with a nonflammable propellant and do not contain methylene chloride or n-propyl bromide, making them the ideal choice for laminating applications. With outstanding bond strength and high heat resistance, these adhesives ensure a fast and permanent bond with a strong initial tack, drying within 2-5 minutes.

The Wilsonart NF702/703 and NF742/743 Adhesives come in clear and green-dyed versions, meeting DOT "green diamond" standards for ease of shipping and storage. With these innovations, Wilsonart continues its legacy of delivering cutting-edge solutions that prioritize safety, performance and environmental responsibility. For more information about Wilsonart Adhesives, visit wilsonartadhesives.com .

“Our high-performance introductions elevate residential and commercial design by offering endless inspiration and cutting-edge products to enhance all of life's moments – beautifully, efficiently and sustainably,” said Korzen.

Acting Beyond the Surface

Wilsonart believes that you can't design for one environment without thinking about the other. To further the company's commitment to sustainability, Wilsonart has partnered with Forest Nation to invite IWF attendees to help plant trees in Tanzania, creating sustainable livelihoods for local communities affected by deforestation. This project creates jobs for women, generates income for farmers through agroforestry and educates local youth. IWF attendees can visit the Wilsonart booth and have their badge scanned to plant a tree with Wilsonart through Forest Nation. For every tree planted, Wilsonart will plant 10 trees in Tanzania in their honor.

For more information about Wilsonart, visit one of the live Fab-U instructional 15-minute sessions listed below ( booth C1640 ) or visit .

Wednesday, 8/7

Advancements in Wilsonart Woodgrains – 10:00 a.m.

Thursday, 8/8

Advancements in Wilsonart Woodgrains – 10:00 a.m.

About Wilsonart

Founded in 1956, Wilsonart is a world-leading engineered surfaces company driven by a mission to create surfaces people love, with service they can count on, delivered by people who care. Our company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, USA, with operations in the Americas and Europe. We manufacture and distribute High Pressure Laminate (HPL), Coordinated Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) and Edgeband, Adhesives, Compact Laminate, Composite Countertops, Quartz, Solid Surface, Epoxy, Waterproof Wall Panels, and other decorative engineered surfaces for use in the office, education, healthcare, hospitality, retail, and residential markets. Operating under the Wilsonart®, Arborite®, Bushboard, Durcon®, KML, Laminart®, MermaidTM, Polyrey®, Ralph Wilson®, Resopal®, Shore®, Technistone®, THINSCAPE® and WetwallTM brands, we continuously redefine decorative surfaces through award-winning design, performance, service and sustainability. For more information, visit .

