Spartannash Unveils Fresh Store Vision With Revamped Family Fare®

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Redesigned Holland store offers preview of future Family Fare concept, plus community gift and events In Your Neighborhood

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Food solutions company

SpartanNash

(the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN )

is proudly unveiling a new chapter in grocery shopping with the grand reopening of its Family Fare store at 993 Butternut Dr. in Holland, Mich. A modernized shopping destination, it features an enhanced array of fresh meal solutions, convenience-focused food selections, a beef jerky bar and a nostalgic vintage candy station. The refreshed concept will serve as a model for future Family Fare remodels, with the Holland community being the first to experience and influence the new direction for Family Fare stores across the region.

Family Fare Associates served samples of the new deli offerings of the refreshed Family Fare store in Holland, Mich.

The bakery at the revamped Family Fare store features fresh-baked artisan breads, pastries and cakes.

A nostalgic candy station with throwback sweets from the 1970s and 1980s, along with a value wall, give shoppers unique experiences.

SpartanNash presented local nonprofit Community Action House with a check for $5,000 to celebrate the grand reopening of the revamped Family Fare store.

Store Director Michael Farrell shared about how hard his Associates worked to get the new store ready to be unveiled to the community.

The entrance to the newly revamped Family Fare store features high value and fresh products.

A focus on fresh is one of the most notable highlights of the new Family Fare store concept, which displays fresh fruits and vegetables, including those pre-cut in the store, in the produce section.

SpartanNash CEO Tony Sarsam and Chief Merchandising Officer Bennett Morgan cut the ribbon on the newly renovated Family Fare store, alongside the store's most tenured Associates.

Samples of the new items served in the Family Fare deli, like a Caribbean Grain Bowl with Salmon and Chimichurri, were offered as samples to guests at the Holland, Mich. VIP Sneak Preview event.

SpartanNash CEO Tony Sarsam samples some of the new fresh grab-and-go offerings now available at the Family Fare deli in Holland, Mich.

SpartanNash CEO Tony Sarsam spoke from the produce department of the newly revamped Family Fare store in Holland, Mich., sharing how his team incorporated the latest consumer grocery shopping trends into this new store concept.

An expanded value wall offers shoppers at the new Family Fare in Holland, Mich. a chance to get hot deals on select products.

"We're thrilled to debut this updated Family Fare, which blends innovative concepts with the familiar, neighborhood feel our store guests know and love," said SpartanNash Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer Bennett Morgan . "This transformation is informed by extensive shopper data and insights, aimed at enhancing convenience, quality and affordability. Our goal is to create an exceptional shopping experience that stays true to Family Fare's core pillars of freshness, friendliness and value, and this store sets the stage for future updates across our stores."

The newly redesigned Family Fare offers a vibrant, market-style shopping environment with several new features like:



Open bakery with live baking to fill the store with aromas of fresh-baked pastries, along with artisan breads and desserts like Tres Leches Cake.

Expanded deli options with fresh, grab-and-go meal solutions like a Caribbean Grain Bowl with Salmon and Chimichurri, along with sandwiches like a Fried Wild-Caught Alaskan Cod.

$20 healthy meal kits that can be prepared in 20 minutes or less, designed to feed a family of four.

Nostalgic candy station with entertaining sweets from yesteryear.

Bulk jerky bar.

Market fresh buys at new lower prices with fresh-cut produce. Dedicated value wall showcasing competitive promotions.

"Family Fare stores have served the Holland community for almost 60 years, and today nearly a half million shoppers come through the doors of our local stores here every year," said Family Fare Store Director Michael Farrell. "At Family Fare, our tagline is 'In Your Neighborhood,' and in honor of our grand reopening, we are proud to donate a gift to the nonprofit Community Action House that will provide more than 8,500 meals to our neighbors."

In further celebration of the grand reopening, the store hosted a family friendly party last Saturday in the parking lot with food and games for children, with proceeds benefitting the West Ottawa Rugby Team.

In alignment with SpartanNash's People First approach, the Company continues to invest in innovations that benefit Associates, store guests and the communities it serves. The Holland store's remodel reflects SpartanNash's commitment to evolving with consumer preferences, and another Family Fare refresh is planned for Sparta, Mich., later this fall.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN ) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,000 strong. SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Company distributes products for every aisle in the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods to its OwnBrands, which include the Our Family®

portfolio of products. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 147 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. Leveraging insights and solutions across its segments, SpartanNash offers a full suite of support services for independent grocers. For more information, visit

spartannash .

CONTACT:

Adrienne Chance

SVP, Communications

SpartanNash

[email protected]



SOURCE SpartanNash