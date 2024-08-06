Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Pres. Of Bolivia On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 6 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad sent a cable of congratulations on Tuesday to the President of the Plurinational State of Bolivia, Luis Alberto Arce Catacora, on his country's national day. In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince wished him good and well-being. (pickup previous) sa

