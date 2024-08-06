Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Pres. Of Bolivia On Nat'l Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Aug 6 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations on Tuesday to the President of the Plurinational State of Bolivia, Luis Alberto Arce Catacora, on his country's national day.
In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince wished him good health and well-being. (pickup previous)
sa
