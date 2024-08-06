Thesis Americas Partners With Canyon GBS To Enhance Student Success In Elements SIS With Advanced AI And CRM Solution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Thesis & Canyon GBS partner to integrate AI and CRM capabilities Elements, elevating retention and student engagement for small to mid-sized universities.

- Jen Beyer, VP of Product, ThesisCHESTERFIELD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Thesis Elements, the fast-growing student information management solution for higher education institutions in the US and Canada, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Canyon GBSTM, a tech innovator based in the Phoenix Metro Area to drive improvements in student retention. This collaboration aims to revolutionize the way institutions communicate with and support students, leveraging the advanced capabilities of Canyon GBS's AI-driven CRM technology.With this partnership, Thesis Elements clients will gain access to Canyon GBS's Advising AppTM, which features a retention CRM, recruitment CRM and an AI personal assistant. This integration will allow institutions to communicate more effectively with students, track their progress comprehensively, and engage with them throughout their entire student lifecycle. By unifying these powerful tools, Thesis Elements will enhance student retention and support students in need through proactive communications, early alerts, case management and care teams."This partnership with Canyon GBS is a game-changer for our clients," said Jen Beyer, VP of Product at Thesis. "By integrating AI and CRM capabilities into Thesis Elements, we're equipping institutions with the tools they need to drive student success and improve retention by engaging with students more effectively and provide the support necessary to ensure their success.”“Students go to college expecting to succeed, and colleges and universities recognize the requirement to deliver on that promise. Thesis Elements is committed to helping our clients support students at the right time, with the right engagement to deliver improved student outcomes.” said Thesis CEO, Paul McConville,“Elements is designed to drive operational excellence at small and mid-sized institutions. Elements CRM powered by Canyon GBS enables us to incorporate student success into the core registration, financial aid, and business processes of our clients”.The new integrated technology is set to go live in Q1 2025, marking a significant milestone in Thesis's mission to transform higher education through accessible, innovative technology. This partnership not only enhances the functionality of Thesis Elements but also reinforces their dedication to fostering an ecosystem where student success is at the forefront.About ThesisThesis provides student information management solutions for higher education institutions in the US and Canada. Their configurable, modern, cloud-based system allows for faster implementation and greater integration flexibility. Thesis Elements, launched in April 2023, is a cloud-native SaaS Student Information System designed to automate critical business processes and streamline user experiences across institutions.For more information about Thesis and its transformative impact on educational institutions, visit .About Canyon GBSTMCanyon GBSTM, based in the Phoenix Metro Area, is a pioneering tech company crafting impactful solutions powered by AI. Their diverse range of offerings are tailored for higher education, government agencies, non-profits, and other large enterprises. Their mission is to equip organizations with powerful yet accessible AI-powered technology to better serve their constituents. Through their relentless pursuit of innovation and customer-centric approach, Canyon GBSTM strives to be a trusted partner in navigating today's digital landscape.For more information, visit

Thesis Communications

Thesis

+1 703-867-1393

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram