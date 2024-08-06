Outdoor Backpacks Strategic Business Report 2023-2030: Technological Innovations Design And Materials Strengthens Market Opportunities

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Outdoor Backpacks - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global for Outdoor Backpacks is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$3.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the outdoor backpacks market is driven by several factors. Increasing participation in outdoor recreational activities, such as hiking, camping, and backpacking, has significantly boosted demand for high-quality backpacks. The rise of adventure tourism and a growing interest in fitness and wellness activities contribute to this trend, as more people seek outdoor experiences for both leisure and health benefits. Technological advancements in materials and design have led to the development of more functional and durable products, appealing to a broad range of consumers, from casual hikers to serious adventurers. Additionally, the expansion of online retail platforms has made it easier for consumers to access a wide variety of backpack options, fostering market growth. The influence of social media and outdoor lifestyle influencers also plays a crucial role, as they often highlight and review new backpack models, driving consumer interest and purchases. These factors collectively ensure a robust expansion of the outdoor backpacks market, catering to the diverse and growing demands of outdoor enthusiasts worldwide.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the 15-60 Liters Capacity Backpacks segment, which is expected to reach US$2.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.5%. The Above 60 Liters Capacity Backpacks segment is also set to grow at 2.7% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $833.4 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.1% CAGR to reach $777.8 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Rising Popularity of Outdoor and Adventure Activities Propels Market Growth

Technological Innovations in Backpack Design and Materials Strengthen Business Case

Increasing Demand for Multifunctional and Versatile Backpacks Drives Adoption

Customization and Personalization Trends Sustain Growth

Growing Awareness of Eco-friendly and Sustainable Products Generates Demand

Impact of COVID-19 on Outdoor Recreational Activities Spurs Interest

Growth of Health and Wellness Trends Accelerates Demand for Outdoor Gear

Innovations in Backpack Ergonomics and Comfort Features Propel Adoption

Expansion of Hiking and Camping Activities Boosts Market Opportunities

Rising Disposable Income in Emerging Markets Drives Market Growth

Increasing Female Participation in Outdoor Activities Throws Spotlight on Inclusivity Seasonal Trends and Marketing Campaigns Enhance Market Dynamics

Columbia Sportswear Company

Deuter Sport GmbH

Eagle Creek

Exxel Outdoors, LLC

Helen of Troy Ltd. - Osprey Packs

JACK WOLFSKIN Retail GmbH

Kailas

Patagonia, Inc.

Pinewood AB

Thule Group AB

Timbuk2 Designs, Inc.

VAUDE Sport GmbH & Co. KG

VF Corp - Timberland

Victorinox AG Wildcraft India Pvt. Ltd.

