(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bispecific antibodies for cancer

size is estimated to grow by USD 314.3 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

6.78%

during the forecast period.

Increasing prevalence of cancer

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

emerging bispecific antibody generation platforms. However,

high cost of drugs

poses a challenge. Key market players include ABL Bio Inc., AFFIMED N.V., Akeso Inc., Amgen Inc., Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., EPIMAB BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC., F STAR THERAPEUTICS INC., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Mereo BioPharma Group Plc, Merus N.V., Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., TG Therapeutics Inc., Vadilal Industries Ltd., and Y mAbs Therapeutics Inc.. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global bispecific antibodies for cancer market 2024-2028 Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies

- Click for the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (CD19 or CD3 and CD30 or CD16A), Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Retail pharmacies, and Online), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled ABL Bio Inc., AFFIMED N.V., Akeso Inc., Amgen Inc., Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., EPIMAB BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC., F STAR THERAPEUTICS INC., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Mereo BioPharma Group Plc, Merus N.V., Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., TG Therapeutics Inc., Vadilal Industries Ltd., and Y mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Bispecific antibodies are emerging as a promising cancer treatment option due to their ability to target two distinct antigens simultaneously. Companies like Aptech Therapeutics and Xencor are collaborating with major pharmaceutical firms, such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche and Amgen, to bring these innovative therapies to market. Technologies like Amgen's BiTEs platform and MicroGenics' DART platform have led to the development of bispecific antibodies, such as RG7386 and RO7121661, using CrossMAb technology. Xencor's XmAb antibody engineering platform alters the fragment crystallizable domain to enhance immune regulation and cytotoxic potency, resulting in stable, long-acting bispecific antibodies like XmAb20717, XmAb22841, XmAb23104, XmAb24306, and XmAb14045. Aptevo Therapeutics' ADAPTIR platform generates immune therapeutics with unique mechanisms, including targeted cytokine delivery and dual receptor targeting, as seen in APVO436 for acute myeloid leukemia treatment. These platforms will fuel the growth of the global bispecific antibodies for cancer market during the forecast period.



The bispecific antibodies market is experiencing significant growth, particularly in the cancer segment, due to the increasing interest and confidence in personalized medicine. With strained healthcare systems and a rising burden of chronic diseases such as cancer, autoimmune disorders like rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, and Crohn's disease, and mental health disorders, the need for effective and targeted therapies is greater than ever. Technological advancements in bispecific antibodies, such as those targeting B-cell maturation antigen, are gaining regulatory approval and making a mark in the treatment landscape. Notable examples include Tibulizumab for lymphoma and Ozoralizumab for multiple sclerosis. Collaborations between companies with complementary expertise and technologies are driving developments in this field. The regulatory environment for biologic therapies is evolving, with precision medicine and targeted therapies gaining traction. The bispecific antibodies market is expected to reach USD8 trillion in healthcare expenditure by 2030, making it a promising area for investment. Despite these advancements, the bispecific antibodies market faces challenges, including supply chain complexities and the diversion of resources towards addressing infectious diseases and other pressing healthcare needs. However, the potential benefits for adult Americans battling cancer and other chronic diseases make this an area worth pursuing.



Discover 360° analysis of this market. For complete information, schedule your consultation-

Book Here!

Market

Challenges



The high cost of cancer drugs, including those used in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer with

KEYTRUDA from Merck, remains a significant challenge for patients in low- and middle-income countries. With KEYTRUDA priced at USD107,520.00 (84,000 Euros) per patient, many cancer patients are unable to complete their full course of therapy. Adherence to the full course of therapy, including chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy, is crucial for cancer treatment success. Currently, only a few bispecific antibodies, such as BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), Hemlibra (emicizumab), and Rybrevant (Amivantamab), are approved by the US FDA for treating specific types of cancer. However, the high cost of these drugs poses a significant challenge to their widespread adoption, particularly in developed countries like the US and Europe, where BLINCYTO costs around USD89,000 per cycle and is not covered by reimbursement schemes in most European countries. In Japan, a single drip infusion of BLINCYTO costs USD2,560 (JPY281,345). The high cost of these drugs may hinder the growth of the global bispecific antibodies for cancer market during the forecast period. The

bispecific antibodies market is experiencing significant growth due to the potential of these innovative therapies in addressing various medical conditions, including cancer and autoimmune disorders. However, strained healthcare systems pose a challenge to the widespread adoption of these treatments. Bispecific antibodies, such as Tibulizumab and Ozoralizumab, offer precision medicine solutions for B-cell maturation antigen-expressing cancers like lymphoma. However, regulatory bodies require rigorous clinical trials to ensure safety and efficacy. Technological advancements in bispecific antibody production and collaborations between industry leaders like Genentech and academic institutions bring complementary expertise and technologies to the table. The regulatory environment for biologic therapies is evolving, with increased interest and confidence from stakeholders. The cancer segment of the bispecific antibodies market is expected to dominate due to the high unmet medical need. However, challenges in the supply chain and diverted resources for chronic diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, mental health disorders, and infectious diseases may impact market growth. With healthcare expenditure projected to reach USD8 trillion by 2027, the bispecific antibodies market holds immense potential.

For more insights on driver and challenges

-

Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This bispecific antibodies for cancer market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 CD19 or CD3 1.2 CD30 or CD16A



2.1 Hospitals

2.2 Retail pharmacies 2.3 Online



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia 3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1

CD19 or CD3-

The prevalence of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), particularly in children, adolescents, and young adults, is driving the demand for novel treatments in the CD19 or CD3 segment of the bispecific antibodies for cancer market. According to the National Cancer Institute, an estimated 6,550 new cases and 1,330 deaths from ALL are expected in the US in 2024. BLINCYTO, a CD19 or CD3 bispecific antibody, is approved in 57 countries, including the US, EU, Canada, and Australia, for treating ALL. This drug, designed in the BiTEs format, depletes B lymphocytes and precursors, unlocking applications such as redirecting T-cells to tumor cells, blocking two signaling pathways, and dual targeting of disease mediators. Bispecific antibodies offer advantages over monoclonal antibodies, including enhanced tumor killing, increased binding specificity, and simultaneous blockage of multiple pathways. The availability of reimbursement schemes and health insurance coverage in the US further boosts market growth in the CD19 or CD3 segment during the forecast period.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022)

- Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The bispecific antibodies market for cancer treatment is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for targeted therapies. According to a recent report, the market is projected to reach USD8 trillion by 2027. This growth can be attributed to the potential of bispecific antibodies to address multiple targets in cancer cells, making them more effective than traditional monoclonal antibodies. However, the market faces challenges such as clinical trial complexities and supply chain issues that can divert resources from research and development. Bispecific antibodies are also being explored for the treatment of mental health disorders, including anxiety and depression. In cancer treatment, these antibodies are being used to target multiple myeloma, and clinical trials are ongoing for conditions such as psoriasis, Crohn's disease, and multiple sclerosis. Technological advancements, such as the development of novel manufacturing techniques and delivery systems, are expected to drive further growth in the bispecific antibodies market. Bispecific antibodies are a type of biologic therapy that can bind to two different antigens, making them ideal for targeting cancer cells with high specificity. They offer several advantages over traditional chemotherapies and monoclonal antibodies, including improved efficacy, reduced side effects, and the ability to overcome resistance. However, the development of bispecific antibodies is complex, requiring careful design and manufacturing processes to ensure safety and efficacy. The adult American population is a significant market for bispecific antibodies, with a growing number of cases of cancer and other conditions that can be treated with these therapies. Bispecific antibodies are being developed for various types of cancer, including solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Some of the promising candidates include Tibulizumab and Ozoralizumab, which are currently in clinical trials for various indications. Despite the potential of bispecific antibodies, the market faces several challenges that can impact their development and commercialization. One of the main challenges is the complexity of clinical trials, which require careful planning and execution to ensure safety and efficacy. Another challenge is the supply chain, which can be disrupted by various factors, including manufacturing issues and logistical challenges. These challenges can lead to delays and increased costs, making it essential for companies to have robust contingency plans in place. In conclusion, the bispecific antibodies market for cancer treatment is a promising area of growth, driven by the potential of these therapies to address multiple targets in cancer cells. However, the development of bispecific antibodies is complex, and the market faces several challenges that can impact their commercialization. Despite these challenges, technological advancements and growing demand for targeted therapies are expected to drive further growth in the bispecific antibodies market.

Market Research Overview

The bispecific antibodies market is poised for significant growth due to the increasing burden of chronic diseases, particularly cancer, which accounts for over 8 trillion dollars in healthcare expenditure in Adult Americans alone. Bispecific antibodies, which can target multiple antigens simultaneously, offer a promising solution for various conditions, including cancer, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. The cancer segment is expected to dominate the market, with multiple myeloma and lymphoma being key indications. Clinical trials for bispecific antibodies against B-cell maturation antigen and other targets are underway, driven by technological advancements and regulatory bodies' increasing interest and confidence. However, supply chain challenges and diverted resources due to strained healthcare systems may pose obstacles to market growth. Collaborations between companies with complementary expertise and technologies are essential for overcoming these challenges and bringing innovative bispecific antibodies to market. In addition to cancer, bispecific antibodies are also being explored for conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, Crohn's disease, and multiple sclerosis. Notable examples include Tibulizumab and Ozoralizumab. The regulatory environment for bispecific antibodies is evolving, with precision medicine and personalized approaches gaining traction. Genentech is one of the key players in the field, with a robust pipeline of bispecific antibody candidates.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Type



CD19 Or CD3

CD30 Or CD16A

Distribution Channel



Hospitals



Retail Pharmacies

Online

Geography



North America



Europe



Asia Rest Of World (ROW)

7

Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio