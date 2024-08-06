Alutec Signs Strategic Partnership With Clearvue To Advance Solar Glazing Technology

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Alutec WLL, the largest façade and building envelope specialist in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, enters a strategic partnership with ClearVue Technologies Limited (ASX: CPV).

This agreement, signed by Suraj Thampi, Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Alutec, and Martin Deil, Global CEO of ClearVue Technologies, marks a significant milestone in Alutec's mission to drive innovation and sustainability in the industry.

Under this agreement, Alutec will manufacture and distribute ClearVuePV Solar Vision Glass, a unique product that integrates solar technology into building façades to enhance energy efficiency and sustainability in key markets.

This innovative technology is set to revolutionize the construction industry, offering significant environmental benefits and supporting various governments' ambitious sustainability targets.

John Douglas, Alutec Director, commented:“Our region is preparing for the future. Governments across the Middle East are heavily investing in renewable solutions to meet our growing energy needs in the region. India is also a key focus for our expansion plans. We are currently setting up manufacturing and distribution facilities in India, and we see ClearVue as a key part of those plans as we expand into that region. ClearVue's technology uniquely provides our construction sector the technological tools needed to transform each individual building into a mini renewable energy hub – a remarkable achievement and one that we want to be able to offer to our clients to meet their energy needs and 'net-zero' goals. As part of Aria Holding, we bring additional resources and strategic support to this innovative partnership.”

Martin Deil, Global CEO of ClearVue Technologies, added:“We are thrilled to announce our entry into the large and growing construction sector in the Middle East and India is with Alutec, the largest glass and façade manufacturer in the Middle East and North Africa region. This agreement aligns with our growth strategy of partnering with key manufacturers in our strategic target markets."

"For the Middle East, Alutec is a prominent and well-respected leader in design, engineering, manufacturing, and installation for building envelopes. Alutec understands the value of our unique technology for builders and building owners across the Middle East and India as they invest in sustainable smart cities and prepare for incoming construction decarbonization mandates.”