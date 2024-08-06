Nuristanis Decry Lack Of Infrastructure Despite National Park Status

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

ASADABAD (Pajhwok): Residents of eastern Nuristan province have voiced their frustration over the lack of a main road and other facilities despite its designation as a national park five years ago.

Nuristan was officially named a national park by the previous due to its stunning natural beauty.

However, locals argue the recognition has not been accompanied by necessary development to support and promote the area.

Abdul Wahid, a resident of Kantiwa district, highlighted the disparity between the park's designation and reality on the ground.

“Despite being named the third national park and protected wildlife sanctuary in the country, Nuristan has seen no tangible improvements,” he told Pajhwok Afghan News.

“The main road remains unpaved and fraught with difficulties. There are no hotels or adequate accommodations for tourists.”

Muhammad Ismail Zamani, a writer and journalist from Kamdesh district, echoed these concerns.

He pointed out that although the designation had attracted more tourists, the lack of basic infrastructure-such as roads, electricity, and lodgings-hindered their experience.“Nuristan boasts lush greenery and historical sites, but the absence of paved roads and essential services means that its potential remains unrealized,” Zamani said.

Both Wahid and Zamani emphasized that the national park designation should have been accompanied by meaningful investments in infrastructure to fully capitalize on Nuristan's natural and cultural assets.

Abdul Zahir, a provincial council member in the previous government and a resident of Papristan area, says Nuristan has many green valleys and ancient sites which remain out of reach by tourists because of the lack of accessible roads.

Zahir said:“The land of legends Nuristan has many beautiful areas such as Andar historic garden and a spot where the former king of Afghanistan Mohammad Zahir Shah stayed, these places need urgent repairs. This area also remains unseen by the people.”

“If the government pays attention to standards of a national park and implement more basic projects in that park, it will not only generate more jobs for local people, but also change this province into a touristic site”, he said.

Local officials admit no work has been done in the national park of Nuristan province to attract tourists nor facilities were created for them during the past five years.

A number of other officials also admitted that no considerable basic work had been done in Nuristan, but added high level officials of the government neglected their responsibility in his regard.

Environment Protection director Maulvi Samiulhaq Haqqani told Pajhwok, the local authority had started using its efforts to preserve the natural beauty and wildlife and create necessary facilities for tourists.

Haqqani said:“The construction of a road linking the provincial capitals of (Nuristan and Kuanr) Paron and Asadabad cities had been approved. We hope the road to be constructed soon and the officials also use their efforts for the park to meet the specifications and standards of a national park.”

In 2020, Nuristan was named as the national park of the country during previous government and a budget of $5 million was also approved for the development of that park in a period of five years.

sa/aw/ma

Views: 8