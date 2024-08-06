Lakshay Khurana Reveals His Fitness Mantra Amid 12-Hr Shifts For TV Show

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) Lakshay Khurana, who plays the role of Aditya in the show 'Ishq Jabariya', has shared how he manages to stay fit and healthy despite his hectic routine.

Maintaining and is a challenge amid such a demanding schedule.

Talking about the same, Lakshay shared: "Staying fit is really important to me, but with my busy schedule, it's tough. I work 12 hours a day and then spend three to four hours traveling."

“Keeping up with workouts and staying consistent isn't easy. I stick to eating home-cooked meals and make sure I get enough protein. Sometimes, I do push-ups on the set of 'Ishq Jabariya' during my breaks because by the time I get home, I'm too tired to work out,” he said.

The actor also shared some fitness tips that he believes are important for maintaining a good physique.

"Building muscle is crucial for fitness because it helps protect your bones and tissues. When you build muscle, your body also burns fat naturally. While many people focus on cardio for fat loss, muscle training is essential too. To stay fit, try to include muscle training in your routine at least two or three times a week and balance it with cardio exercises," Lakshay added.

'Ishq Jabariya' is a touching love story centered on Gulki (Siddhi Sharma), a spirited young woman whose dream of becoming an air hostess faces unforeseen hurdles.

The show stars Kamya Panjabi, Siddhi Sharma, and Lakshay in key roles.

'Ishq Jabariya' airs on Sun Neo.

Meanwhile, Lakshay is also known for 'Kyunki... Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai', 'Meri Hanikarak Biwi', and 'Naagin'.