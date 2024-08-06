New 'Bohurupi' Poster Captures Face-Off Between Abir Chatterjee, Shiboprosad Mukherjee

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) The motion poster for the upcoming Bengali 'Bohurupi' was unveiled on Tuesday, featuring a dramatic face-off between Abir Chatterjee and director-actor Shiboprosad Mukherjee.

The poster highlights the mounting tension between their characters, Sumanta and Bikram.

The film is touted as the first action chase drama in Bengali cinema.

It showcases Abir's character in a high-energy chase scene, running with palpable urgency, while Shiboprosad's character is casually smoking a cigarette. This contrast promises a clash of personalities and rising stakes within the film.

Director-actor Shiboprosad shared his experience, saying, "With 'Bohurupi', I am grateful to Nandita Roy and Windows for entrusting me with the role of Bikram. This character, full of aspirations and dreams, has allowed me to explore new dimensions in my acting journey. The chance to work alongside Abir Chatterjee as a co-actor for the first time has been an exhilarating experience."

The actor further mentioned, "The motion poster offers just a glimpse into an action chase drama on a very big scale. The intense face-off and contrasting energies between Abir and myself are just the beginning of the electrifying journey we have in store. This film is a bold leap into new cinematic territory. Get ready to embark on this thrilling ride with us."

Set for release during the festive season of Durga Pujo, 'Bohurupi' is generating buzz with its innovative approach and compelling storyline.

Director Nandita Roy added:“What was once a dream is now a reality. 'Bohurupi' was filmed over 35 days at 84 different locations throughout Bengal and features 100 Bohurupis. We aimed to capture the essence of our imagination in every frame."