Number Of Suicides In S Korea Jumps Over 10 Pc In 2024

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, Aug 6 (IANS) The number of South Koreans taking their own lives jumped 10.1 per cent in 2024, data showed on Tuesday.

A total of 6,375 people committed in the first five months of this year, compared with an estimated 13,770 for all of 2023, according to the data compiled by the of and Welfare, Yonhap news agency reported.

The ministry assessed that the jump in the number of suicides this year may be attributable to social isolation, economic hardship and depression in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Also, a so-called copycat suicide effect may be a factor after a famous person committed suicide in December last year.

South Korea's suicide rate was the highest among the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development members, reporting 24.1 cases for every 100,000 people as of 2020, over twice the average of 10.7.

On Tuesday, the ministry held a regular meeting with relevant ministries and civic groups to discuss measures to prevent people from taking their own lives.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), suicide is a major public health concern.

Every year, over 7,03,000 people take their lives worldwide, with 77 per cent of the suicides happening in middle and low-income countries and the vulnerable age group being the 15-29 year olds.

Mental illnesses, financial problems, relationship breakdowns, chronic pain, conflict, disaster, violence, abuse, or loss all increase the risk of suicide.

Refugees, migrants, indigenous peoples, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex (LGBTI) people and prisoners are particularly vulnerable.

These problems can be avoided with timely, evidence-based, and often low-cost interventions.

Suicide prevention efforts necessitate coordination and collaboration across multiple sectors of society, including health, education, labour, agriculture, business, justice, law, defence, politics, and the media.