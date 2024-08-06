Another Complaint Against CM Siddaramaiah Filed In K'taka Governor's Office

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Aug 6 (IANS) Another complaint has been filed against Karnataka Chief Siddaramaiah in the office of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot in connection with the de-notification of a land case.

RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna has filed the complaint through a registered post.

The complaint alleges that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, when he was an MLA in 2008 wrote a letter in violation of the law to the District Commissioner requesting the de-notification of land acquired by the in 1979. Despite the letter being written 21 years after the land acquisition, the district administration initiated the de-notification process and dropped the acquired land status within 14 months of Siddaramaiah's letter, according to Snehamayi Krishna.

A total of 1.39 acres of land, bearing survey number 205/2 in Uttanahalli village near Mysuru city, was acquired and distributed as Ashraya sites to Below Poverty Line (BPL) holders. Due to the lack of infrastructure, the beneficiaries did not build houses there. The authorities allegedly took advantage of this situation, committing fraud based on the Chief Minister's letter, Krishna claims.

The complaint further alleges that Siddaramaiah misused his power and influenced officials in the case. It states that fake documents were created by one Marappa and a few officials, leading to the de-notification order that was against the law. As a result, the land, which belonged to the beneficiaries and the government for three decades, was transferred to Marappa's ownership.

The complainant has requested the Governor to investigate the matter by lodging a case against CM Siddaramaiah and the concerned officials. He also appealed to the Governor to direct Mysuru District Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy to conduct an inquiry within 15 days and provide a report for further action.

The reason for de-notification given was that the concerned land owner Marappa did not have any other source of income. Those who got the sites allotted had submitted a memorandum in this regard and for 13 years, they had been waiting for justice.

In the letter written by CM Siddaramaiah, the name of the father of land owner Marappa is not mentioned clearly showing illegality, the complaint states. The activist said that Marappa had other lands and the documents which prove that Marappa's father is Rame Gowda are available, the complainant states.

This development is likely to trigger a fresh controversy in state politics. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has already issued a show-cause notice to Siddaramaiah in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam. The BJP, JD(S), and the ruling Congress party have been agitating on the case. seeking CM Siddaramiah's resignation